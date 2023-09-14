UP study flags concerns over levels of listeriosis-causing pathogen in beef

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Opinion
Latest Local
Tshwane Mayor accuses strike of being 'hijacked by organised crime' The City of Tshwane has been forced to suspend some of its municipal services after its infrastructure was set alight. 14 September 2023 5:26 PM
Halala! Kruger National Park named one of the newest Wonders Of The World A well-deserved win. 14 September 2023 5:23 PM
Got any tax skeletons hiding in your closet? Sars VDP is offering you a lifeline SARS VDP programme offers taxpayers an opportunity to voluntarily come forward to disclose their tax defaults to SARS. 14 September 2023 4:48 PM
View all Local
Parly vote on whether Gcaleka should be Public Protector postponed, once again The vote was already postponed once, after originally being scheduled to take place on Monday, when the National Assembly voted on... 14 September 2023 11:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to the impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane informing her of his decision - saying... 13 September 2023 8:14 AM
View all Politics
Buy South African? 'It's costly and may, in fact, destroy jobs' While localisation is intended to boost our economy, it may do more harm than good. 14 September 2023 10:03 AM
'Caring' government doing its best to sort SASSA grant 'glitch' says minister A technical glitch last week left thousands of desperate SASSA grant recipients out of pocket. 14 September 2023 9:45 AM
Cut your electricity usage now, or we may go to stage 7/8 loadshedding - Eskom Stage seven or eight loadshedding is imminent, if we do not reduce electricity consumption, warns Eskom. 14 September 2023 8:14 AM
View all Business
UP study flags concerns over levels of listeriosis-causing pathogen in beef The study has found that 4.6% of chilled carcasses sampled at seven abattoirs were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. 14 September 2023 5:56 PM
Reflecting on the 25 biggest moments in Google Search From images to AI, there's no denying that Google has made our lives easier. 14 September 2023 4:35 PM
[LISTEN] Is amapiano ‘the biggest export out of SA since Nelson Mandela?’ Amapiano is one of the fastest-growing genres in South Africa, and it is making waves around the world. 14 September 2023 3:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dricus du Plessis on Israel Adesanya’s shocking defeat: ‘worst we’ve ever seen’ Dricus du Plessis breaks his silence following Israel Adesanya shocking defeat. 14 September 2023 4:05 PM
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
Springboks energized to fight for back-to-back RWC titles The atmosphere at the 2023 Springbok camp is electric as the World Cup excitement surges through the air. 14 September 2023 12:53 PM
View all Sport
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
Remembering Amy Winehouse on what would've been her 40th birthday Amy Winehouse would've been 40 years old today - let's go down memory lane with some of her best music. 14 September 2023 2:57 PM
Oprah Winfrey calls backlash over Maui wildfire fund ‘vitriol’ The hits just keep on coming for Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson People’s Fund of Maui fundraising campaign. 14 September 2023 12:27 PM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
View all Africa
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why? 'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society. 12 September 2023 8:32 PM
View all Opinion
UP study flags concerns over levels of listeriosis-causing pathogen in beef

14 September 2023 5:56 PM
by Amy Fraser
The study has found that 4.6% of chilled carcasses sampled at seven abattoirs were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Clarence Ford interviews Dr Rebone Moerane, Head of the Department of Production Animal Studies at the University of Pretoria (UP).

A recent investigation by UP has unveiled alarming results regarding the presence of the food-borne pathogen – listeria monocytogenes – in beef and its products across Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and North West provinces.

The study found that 4.6% of chilled carcasses sampled at seven abattoirs in one province were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

If consumed, it could lead to miscarriages or stillbirths.

Meat / Pexels: Milan
Meat / Pexels: Milan

RELATED: High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat

Following the previous outbreak, Moerane says that it's important that other food sources such as fish and vegetables are also investigated to ensure that product bought and consumed are safe.

He adds that each stage of the value chain has the responsibility to ensure that contamination is monitored – from the time it's on the shelf to the time that it's on your kitchen counter.

Once the produce is bought, he says it's critical that hygiene is a priority. For example, don't cross-contaminate by ensuring that utensils are washed in between uses.

Moerane clarifies that while they're focused on preventing a breakout, there's no need to panic.

We are producing the beat meat product in this country, but we need to protect that.

Dr Rebone Moerane, Head of the Department of Production Animal Studies – University of Pretoria

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




