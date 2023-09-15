Well-deserved 702 listener treated to experience of a lifetime: 'God is great'





Relebogile Mabotja interviews Joseph Rakgomo, an avid 702 listener who shares his love of Sandton.

There are moments in ones career that puts the bigger picture of why we do what we do in perspective, and avid 702 listener was exactly that moment.

Rakgomo called in when asked 'what experience have you experienced in your life that you never thought you'd experience?' and quickly touched the heart's of many with his enthusiasm and love for Sandton – where 702 happens to be broadcasted from.

And in true 702 fashion, dreams were made true. Get the tissues ready.

Growing up in Lesotho, Rakgomo always knew that he was destined for greatness and this meant making it to Sandton and becoming a lawyer or a journalist.

With the burning desire to turn his dreams into reality and no funds to pursue his studies, he packed up his life and moved to Johannesburg where he worked as a packer at a shop in Sandton.

I prayed, 'my God, can you please help me to be in Sandton or Johannesburg one of the good days'. Joseph Rakgomo

As long as I can be in Johannesburg I can be happy. Joseph Rakgomo

If you ever needed motivation to help you realise that your dreams aren't as out of reach as you think, Rakgomo is that motivation.

After touching the lives of listeners across Joburg and always putting the needs of community members before his own, Rakgomo's been given the opportunity to live his life in the way that he's always imagined – like a king.

The Leonardo Hotel reached out to treat Rakgomo and a friend to a three-course meal in South Africa's tallest building.

And in true Sandton fashion, thanks to generous friends over at Mercedes Benz, they will chauffeured around for the day.

But that's not all, Gautrain offered their generosity by giving him a loaded ticket and a hamper, along with a train ride.

There weren't enough "yoh's" to go around as Rakgomo expressed his gratitude.

To take it to the next level, 702 listeners called in and offered their services.

One caller offered fully-paid driving lessons to Rakgomo to help him get his driving licence.

Another called in and offered to pay for his registration fee to make his dreams of becoming a laywer a reality.

I'm feeling very special. God is great. Joseph Rakgomo

Despite all of the problems facing South Africa, one thing is certain – there's nothing like its people and this was a prime example.

Here's to Rakgomo following his dreams and all of those helping him along the way.

This article first appeared on 702 : Well-deserved 702 listener treated to experience of a lifetime: 'God is great'