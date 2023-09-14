School Sport Indaba highlights need for investment in youth sport - Zizi Kodwa





Robert Marawa speaks to Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport.

One thing that's certainly dying a painful, agonizing death is school sports South Africa.

It formed an integral part of our school education system, and it's where many professional athletes first discovered their love and passion for sport.

The number of sport stars schools gave birth to is incredible, and it's where professional sport organisations went to to scout for and unearth talent.

These days, that no longer seems to be the case. So What went wrong and what needs to be done to rectify that?

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture @zizikodwa is hosting the historic SA School Sports Indaba in Boksburg today. A full house indicates that this has been a long time coming. @SportArtsCultur



What do YOU think the Minister needs to prioritize regarding School Sports??? pic.twitter.com/dRDAWdeZpn ' robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) September 14, 2023

The Department of Sport's two-day indaba which is aimed at strengthening school sport, got under in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Representatives from, among others, national federations and the departments of basic education (DBE) were in attendance, along with sport minister, Zizi Kodwa.

Kodwa says for a sports team or individual to be successful, it requires backing from grass roots level.

But unfortunately, that's not the case in South Africa.

The minister gave the example of Spar Proteas player Pumza Maweni, who only started playing professionally at the age of 29, while two-time Grand Slam winner, wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane also picked up a racquet much later than most of her peers.

It's important to learn from the best in the world. Why Jamaica has such a successful sporting country? It's a culture of winning that starts in Jamaica from 7-years-old. Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

A 7-year-old has a competition. That is where they start. With us, you have people that start at 19. Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

The bedrock of sport development in any country, is school sport. Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

The School Sport Indaba will be a game changer. I look forward to the engagements which will help to set the path for the future of South African school sport.@SportArtsCultur @DBE_SA @unescoROSA @gsport4girls @nedbanksport @robertmarawa @KassNaidoo @PutcoMafani https://t.co/byO67fp5CV ' Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) September 13, 2023

The minister admits that government has failed to invest in youth sport, which would unearth raw talent from a young age.

Kodwa says people are, rightfully so, apprehensive about government's plans and promises of improving grass roots sports, due to many other policies and programmes which never saw the light of day.

Policies were adopted, but a lack of implementation of policies. Transformation charter was adopted, [but] it has gathered dust. So you need to make a commitment that this is not another talk shop. Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

You can only make progress when you admit some of your shortcomings. Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

Watch below as Robert Marawa interviews minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa.

This article first appeared on 947 : School Sport Indaba highlights need for investment in youth sport - Zizi Kodwa