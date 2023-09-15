



ULUNDI - Ithala, the KwaZulu-Natal-based State-owned bank, said it would rename its Ulundi branch in honour of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as part of its bid to preserve the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) legacy.

The bank's CEO, Dr Thulani Vilakazi, led a delegation that visited the Buthelezi family on Thursday in order to pay their respects following Buthelezi's passing.

Ithala was established through the assistance of the 95-year-old politician who died on Saturday.

Vilakazi said Buthelezi's efforts continued to benefit various communities across parts of the country, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

READ: CEO hails Mangosuthu Buthelezi as 'pioneer' for role in establishing iThala Bank

When Ithala Bank looked back at its own history, it counted Buthelezi as part of its DNA.

Vilakazi said it was through Buthelezi's involvement that the bank even existed.

He asked the Buthelezi family for permission to use the prince's name.

"We then requested the family to consider, in terms of memorialising his legacy, that we should rename one of our branches, particularly the Ulundi branch, after him." The Buthelezi family welcomed the idea.

On Friday, final preparations for the prince's passing are set to take place in Ulundi, with his remains expected to return to his home.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ithala Bank to rename Ulundi branch after Buthelezi to 'memorialise his legacy'