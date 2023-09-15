



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.

The government has accorded the former leader of the IFP a funeral with full military ceremonial honours.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that flags will be flown at half-mast at flag stations across the country until the evening of the funeral.

Mabaso says that political parties, organisations and business owners have been to Kwa Phindangene to pay their respects and offer condolences to his family.

He adds that, right until the end, Buthelezi had a mixed legacy with many not being happy with the history of the IFP, particularly the violence of the early 1990s.

There was a time in this province when a lot of people who were not associated with the IFP were targeted and also referred to as non-Zulus. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News Reporter

There was also significant tension between Buthelezi and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Mabaso says that the King will not be in attendance at the funeral, as in Zulu culture the King cannot attend any funerals of relatives, and he must be secluded until the mourning period is over.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Zulu culture does not allow a Zulu King to bury even his children or siblings. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News Reporter

This article first appeared on 702 : Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to receive full military honours at Saturday funeral