Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality? What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing. 15 September 2023 12:53 PM
Malema firearm case: Incoherent testimonies, evidence tampering claims emerge Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, are on trial facing charges related to an incident where a firearm was discharged at the... 15 September 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH]: Doctor not pleased with a patient calling her CHOMI If a colleague calls you by your name, do you call them out or do you let it go? 15 September 2023 12:23 PM
View all Local
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions du... 15 September 2023 11:59 AM
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
Parly vote on whether Gcaleka should be Public Protector postponed, once again The vote was already postponed once, after originally being scheduled to take place on Monday, when the National Assembly voted on... 14 September 2023 11:51 AM
View all Politics
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results. 14 September 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
Well-deserved 702 listener treated to experience of a lifetime: 'God is great' If you ever needed motivation to help you realise that your dreams aren't as out of reach as you think, Rakgomo's that motivation. 15 September 2023 12:21 PM
Great White Shark populations just keeps swimming away from False Bay Sarah Waries, CEO of the Sharks Spotters Program explains the drastic change to the great white shark populations around South Afr... 15 September 2023 12:14 PM
Does running water really trigger the urge to pee? Experts explain the connection between the brain and the bladder. 15 September 2023 12:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Who will replace Malcolm Marx at the Rugby World Cup? Rugby writer Ross Roche says Malcom Marx's injury won’t affect the Romania game but the effects will be felt later in the tourname... 15 September 2023 10:39 AM
School Sport Indaba highlights need for investment in youth sport - Zizi Kodwa The minister of sport discussed the importance of the two-day School Sport Indaba which is taking place in Johannesburg. 14 September 2023 8:01 PM
Dricus du Plessis on Israel Adesanya’s shocking defeat: ‘worst we’ve ever seen’ Dricus du Plessis breaks his silence following Israel Adesanya shocking defeat. 14 September 2023 4:05 PM
View all Sport
Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger Get to know Prince Harry with these fun facts. 15 September 2023 9:25 AM
Spend #AnHourWith Pretoria's singing optometrist Tiaan Massyn this Sunday! On Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Massyn, to play his favourite music from the 80s and 90s. 15 September 2023 7:22 AM
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger

15 September 2023 9:25 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Prince Harry

Get to know Prince Harry with these fun facts.

Prince Harry celebrates his birthday today (15 September); the ginger prince turns 39!

Previously known as the royal bad boy, the Duke of Sussex is now a proud father of two who would do just about anything for his family.

While he is considered a public figure, the Prince still has a few secrets up his sleeve.

Here are eight facts you probably didn’t know about Prince Harry:

He loves being a dad

Even before his wife had their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, Prince Harry had always wanted to be a father.

He was always good with children.

“I can’t wait for the day, so it will be fantastic,” Harry told ABC News in 2016.

He is a mental health advocate

Harry has publicly opened up about his mental health struggles and, as a result, became an advocate for mental health and lessening the stigma around it.

In his docuseries The Me You Can’t See, produced with Oprah Winfrey, he shares resources for anyone who might be struggling with mental health issues.

He secretly wed Meghan Markle before their televised ceremony

In their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Markle revealed that she and Harry actually got married before their actual official ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The Archbishop of Canterbury married the couple in an intimate backyard ceremony three days before their televised wedding.

“This thing, this spectacle, is for the world, but we want our union between us,” Markle says.

He created a sports competition for veterans

As a veteran himself, Prince Harry has always had a passion for supporting wounded veterans.

He established the Invictus Games, a sports competition for veterans to help them overcome their mental and physical injuries.

He trekked to the South Pole

In 2013, the adventurous Prince completed a more than 320km trek to the South Pole with a team of 12 wounded servicemen and women from the UK.

He hates social media

Prince Harry is known not to be a fan of the media, so it only makes sense for him to have a certain dislike for social media.

His name isn’t Harry

When his engagement was announced, fans around the world were actually shocked to learn that the Prince’s actual name wasn’t actually Harry.

His full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David – Harry is just a British nickname for Henry and that’s how everyone got to know him.

He feels at home in Africa

Prince Harry's love for Africa is quite well known; he even popped the question to Markle while they were on a trip to Botswana.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger




15 September 2023 9:25 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Prince Harry

More from Entertainment

Spend #AnHourWith Pretoria's singing optometrist Tiaan Massyn this Sunday!

15 September 2023 7:22 AM

On Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Massyn, to play his favourite music from the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The All Blacks perform the haka before a Rugby World Cup match. Picture: @AllBlacks/Twitter

Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia

14 September 2023 3:09 PM

Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Gregory Gebhardt

Remembering Amy Winehouse on what would've been her 40th birthday

14 September 2023 2:57 PM

Amy Winehouse would've been 40 years old today - let's go down memory lane with some of her best music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oprah Winfrey at the Global Citizen Festival on 2 December 2018 at the FNB Stadium. Picture: Supplied.

Oprah Winfrey calls backlash over Maui wildfire fund ‘vitriol’

14 September 2023 12:27 PM

The hits just keep on coming for Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson People’s Fund of Maui fundraising campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phonixthecool signs with Death Row Records. Photo: Instagram/Phonixthecool

SA rapper Phonixthecool signs historic deal with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records

14 September 2023 8:48 AM

Durban rapper Phonixthecool is the first African act to sign with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Pinkfong Baby Shark YouTube channel

Baby Shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) turns 7! Parents, are your ears okay?

13 September 2023 11:53 AM

Baby Shark turns seven years old! Can you believe it?!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Deal or No Deal SA: Meet Mali, R58K richer and aspiring to take over Kat's job?

13 September 2023 11:29 AM

Mali is a budding young talent - acting and presenting - and won R58,920 on Friday's episode.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA comedian Trevor Noah in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah

12 September 2023 1:08 PM

The South African comedian is back on home soil to perform sold out shows in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper Nasty C performing at Riky Rick's Cotton Fest on 5 February 2023. Riky Rick started the concert and it has continued after his death as a tribute to the artist. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Nasty C punches fan on stage during concert in Zambia

12 September 2023 11:32 AM

Nasty C delivered a surprise punch to an overenthusiastic fan who interrupted his African Throne tour performance in Zambia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet entangled at US Open?

12 September 2023 10:52 AM

After a video of the two surfaced from the event, fans are wondering if the pair are dating?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Barry Steenkamp passes away at 80

Local

Malcolm Marx's ACL injury ruling him out of Rugby World Cup 'a huge blow'

Sport

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to receive full military honours at Saturday funeral

Local

EWN Highlights

Malema firearm case: Incoherent testimonies, evidence tampering claims emerge

15 September 2023 2:24 PM

Parly rejects FF Plus motion to establish ad-hoc committee to probe farm attacks

15 September 2023 2:20 PM

IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial

15 September 2023 1:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA