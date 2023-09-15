



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Thandi Henkeman, Regional Manager of Black Sash in the Western Cape.

About 100 000 desperate social grant recipients are yet to receive a cent.

These vulnerable beneficiaries were turned away after many hours of queuing as a technical glitch prevented them from accessing their state-sponsored stipend.

On Thursday, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, assured people they would eventually get paid.

RELATED: Govt’s ‘hollow’ grants non-payment apology 'meaningless' to elderly: Black Sash

Henkeman says the press briefing where the ministers explained this technical glitch was alarming and deeply disappointing.

She says that the actual causes of the glitch and the measures that would be put in place to prevent this in future were not addressed.

She adds that this is indicative of a callous government that is not taking its constitutional mandate seriously.

RELATED: 'Since Postbank took over Sassa payments we haven't seen a smooth payment month'

There is a constitutional obligation on the Department [of Social Development] to ensure that beneficiaries receive and enjoy their right to social assistance. Thandi Henkeman, Regional Manager - Black Sash in the Western Cape

People are hungry, many are sleeping at pay points because they still haven’t received anything… for many, it is a matter of life and death. Thandi Henkeman, Regional Manager - Black Sash in the Western Cape

Many beneficiaries have still not been able to get their grant money, a week after a system 'glitch'. Picture: Barbara Maregele/Eyewitness News

Henkeman says it is unacceptable to say that people must be okay with system errors like this.

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'People are hungry, sleeping at pay points. It's a matter of life and death!'