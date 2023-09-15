Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast'

15 September 2023 11:03 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Libya
Morocco
Natural Disaster

Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna.

John Maytham speaks with Jean-Jaques Cornish, Journalist

A combination of heavy rains and burst dams led to the city of Derna being decimated by floods.

The mayor believes that as many as 20,000 people may have died, although the official death toll is at 8000 according to Cornish.

The force of that water was greater that the force of the Hiroshima bomb explosion.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

RELATED: [PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives

Entire neighbourhoods have been washed away, and the flood was described as being like a tsunami.

While it is too early to say, it is believed that climate change is responsible for the devastating storms.

In addition to this, poor infrastructure left the dams unable to withstand the pressure according to Al Jazeera, although the force of the water was so strong Cornish says, they probably would have given way regardless.

It is believed that if there had been some early warnings that most of these people could have survived.

RELATED: WATCH: 80-year-old woman found alive 8 days after Turkiye-Syria earthquakes

However, Cornish says that the citizens were only given three days' notice and people were told to stay in their houses.

Nature's force and poor governance has just driven 20 000 people into the sea.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Morocco

Libya is not the only North African country in crisis, as Morocco has faced a devastating earthquake.

Entire villages have been levelled, and thousands have been killed and many more injured.

However, the Moroccan government is refusing aid from the France and Algeria due to political tensions.

A petulant bunch those Moroccans… they are an appalling government.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Cornish says that both the floods in Libya and the earthquake in Morocco are in high mountainous regions, which seriously hampers rescue efforts.

Listen to the interview above for more.




15 September 2023 11:03 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Libya
Morocco
Natural Disaster

