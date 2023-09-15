European countries crack down on vapes





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including the push for anti-vaping laws in Europe.

Vaping has become something of a trend among young people with single use (disposable) e-cigarettes gaining popularity as an accessory item.

Countries in Europe are hoping to curb this trend.

So, if you’ve got the bright-coloured packaging and the child-like flavours in vaping, think marshmallow, watermelon. It’s a slippery slidey slop. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Several European countries, including the UK, are considering banning vapes to curb the trend.

France, Germany, Belgium, and Ireland have already announced a ban on disposables under the premise that they pose a danger to the environment and the youth.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion