European countries crack down on vapes
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including the push for anti-vaping laws in Europe.
Vaping has become something of a trend among young people with single use (disposable) e-cigarettes gaining popularity as an accessory item.
Countries in Europe are hoping to curb this trend.
RELATED: Smoking vs vaping? Both treated as equal health risks by life insurers
So, if you’ve got the bright-coloured packaging and the child-like flavours in vaping, think marshmallow, watermelon. It’s a slippery slidey slop.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Several European countries, including the UK, are considering banning vapes to curb the trend.
France, Germany, Belgium, and Ireland have already announced a ban on disposables under the premise that they pose a danger to the environment and the youth.
RELATED: 'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
