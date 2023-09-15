Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH]: Doctor not pleased with a patient calling her CHOMI If a colleague calls you by your name, do you call them out or do you let it go? 15 September 2023 12:23 PM
Great White Shark populations just keeps swimming away from False Bay Sarah Waries, CEO of the Sharks Spotters Program explains the drastic change to the great white shark populations around South Afr... 15 September 2023 12:14 PM
Should Western Cape become its own country? Poll suggests residents think so… According to a recent poll, many Western Cape residents believe our country is heading in the wrong direction. 15 September 2023 12:08 PM
View all Local
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions du... 15 September 2023 11:59 AM
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
Parly vote on whether Gcaleka should be Public Protector postponed, once again The vote was already postponed once, after originally being scheduled to take place on Monday, when the National Assembly voted on... 14 September 2023 11:51 AM
View all Politics
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results. 14 September 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
Well-deserved 702 listener treated to experience of a lifetime: 'God is great' If you ever needed motivation to help you realise that your dreams aren't as out of reach as you think, Rakgomo's that motivation. 15 September 2023 12:21 PM
Does running water really trigger the urge to pee? Experts explain the connection between the brain and the bladder. 15 September 2023 12:00 PM
Goliath van Gat pumkin competition seeks one ton pumpkins for 20th anniversary! Henri Combrink from the Cullinan Farmers' Union explains the goal for next year's competition. 15 September 2023 11:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Who will replace Malcolm Marx at the Rugby World Cup? Rugby writer Ross Roche says Malcom Marx's injury won’t affect the Romania game but the effects will be felt later in the tourname... 15 September 2023 10:39 AM
Algorithm predicts All Blacks to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup... but will they? Professor Niven Winchester speaks about Rugby Vision - an algorithm that's predicting the outcome of the Rugby World Cup. 15 September 2023 10:10 AM
Malcolm Marx's ACL injury ruling him out of Rugby World Cup 'a huge blow' Craig Ray (Daily Maverick Sports Editor) explains how Marx's injury might affect the Springboks' campaign. 15 September 2023 9:04 AM
View all Sport
Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger Get to know Prince Harry with these fun facts. 15 September 2023 9:25 AM
Spend #AnHourWith Pretoria's singing optometrist Tiaan Massyn this Sunday! On Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Massyn, to play his favourite music from the 80s and 90s. 15 September 2023 7:22 AM
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial

15 September 2023 11:59 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Economic Freedom Fighters
Inkatha Freedom Party
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
Mangosuthu Buthelezi
2024 general elections

The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions during the conflict leading up to the democratic breakthrough.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) Secretary General, Siphosethu Ngcobo, said it came as no surprise that the Economic Freedom Fighters’s (EFF) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, during a speech in honour of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, was accused of playing politics.

However, Ngcobo said it's the EFF member of Parliament (MP)'s perspective and it should be allowed.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, a day after Ndlozi drew harsh criticism for his address, Ngcobo said it was hard for politicians to not be political when given an opportunity to address large crowds.

Ndlozi during his speech labelled Buthelezi as a man of peace.

He also told mourners to not be shaken by ill-informed, ignorant people who were hypocrites wanting to educate the nation about its own history and leadership.

READ MORE:

With elections top of mind for most political parties in the country, Ngcobo said even he would not waste an opportunity like the one Ndlozi had at Buthelezi’s memorial service.

The EFF took a central role in defending Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions during the conflict leading up to the democratic breakthrough.

This was a move seen by some as just a bid to try to woo the IFP into a working relationship in 2024.

Ngcobo said he believed Ndlozi was being genuine in expressing what he believed uMntwana wakwaPhindangene stood for.

“Some opportunists are beginning to find ways of tainting his image and denting his legacy, which is not going to succeed.”

While the EFF set its sights on making history with the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal in 2024, Buthelezi’s party already signed an agreement binding it to the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA.


This article first appeared on EWN : IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial




15 September 2023 11:59 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Economic Freedom Fighters
Inkatha Freedom Party
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
Mangosuthu Buthelezi
2024 general elections

More from Politics

What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality?

15 September 2023 12:53 PM

What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image from yohvote.com

'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote

14 September 2023 9:54 PM

The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka presents the controversial Phala Phala saga report - among others - on 30 June 2023. Photo: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness

Parly vote on whether Gcaleka should be Public Protector postponed, once again

14 September 2023 11:51 AM

The vote was already postponed once, after originally being scheduled to take place on Monday, when the National Assembly voted on the impeachment of former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The previous two Public Protectors, Thuli Madonsela (picture: Eyewitness News) and Busiswe Mkhwebane (Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News). (Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is currently the acting Public Protector). Who will succeed them?

MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for

14 September 2023 6:36 AM

We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 releases supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her

13 September 2023 8:14 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to the impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane informing her of his decision - saying the National Assembly resolution compels him to remove her from office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Just 25% of executive-level positions at JSE Top 40 held by women

12 September 2023 9:37 PM

Sobering statistics have come out of a new Just Share study on gender equality at board and executive level in the JSE Top 40 companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: National Coloured Congress/Facebook

‘We’re the unwanted step-child of the country’ - National Coloured Congress

12 September 2023 2:39 PM

The Cape Coloured Congress, now National Coloured Congress, is highlighting issues facing coloured people across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 releases supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit

12 September 2023 6:44 AM

On Monday, 318 members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favour of the Section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that she be removed as Public Protector, while only 43 MPs voted against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 released supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her

11 September 2023 5:03 PM

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: ANC Member of Parliament and the chairperson of Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry, Richard Dyantyi. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs

11 September 2023 3:50 PM

MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be impeached or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Barry Steenkamp passes away at 80

Local

Malcolm Marx's ACL injury ruling him out of Rugby World Cup 'a huge blow'

Sport

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to receive full military honours at Saturday funeral

Local

EWN Highlights

Malema firearm case: Incoherent testimonies, evidence tampering claims emerge

15 September 2023 2:24 PM

Parly rejects FF Plus motion to establish ad-hoc committee to probe farm attacks

15 September 2023 2:20 PM

IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial

15 September 2023 1:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA