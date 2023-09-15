Goliath van Gat pumkin competition seeks one ton pumpkins for 20th anniversary!
John Maytham speaks to Henri Combrink, chairman from the Cullinan Farmers' Union to discuss the significant milestone that the organisers of the 20th annual Goliat van Gat are planning for - finding the one ton pumpkin.
The Goliath van Gat competition is back for their 20th anniversary!
The competition is set to take place on 9 March 2024.
This year's goal is to find a pumpkin that weighs one ton, beating out last year's winning 890 kilogram pumpkin.
The pumpkin grower says that it could take up to 170 days (about 5 or 6 months) for a one ton pumpkin to grow.
With up to 200 to 300 liters of water a day, a good seed, the right care and preparation - that is how pumpkin growth happens, says Combrink.
If you're wondering how pumpkins this big tastes, "it's a bit watery than what a usual pumpkin would be but it's the same taste" says, Combrink.
All participating pumpkins are cut, divided, packaged and donated to social causes that's dedicated to alleviating hunger after the competition.
Combrink says that the pumpkins in the competition are grown "as naturally as possible."
Here's to the one-ton pumpkin!
More from Lifestyle
Well-deserved 702 listener treated to experience of a lifetime: 'God is great'
If you ever needed motivation to help you realise that your dreams aren't as out of reach as you think, Rakgomo's that motivation.Read More
Great White Shark populations just keeps swimming away from False Bay
Sarah Waries, CEO of the Sharks Spotters Program explains the drastic change to the great white shark populations around South Africa.Read More
Does running water really trigger the urge to pee?
Experts explain the connection between the brain and the bladder.Read More
European countries crack down on vapes
Several European countries are cracking down on 'trendy' disposable vapes, here’s why.Read More
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future?
Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threatening their production.Read More
UP study flags concerns over levels of listeriosis-causing pathogen in beef
The study has found that 4.6% of chilled carcasses sampled at seven abattoirs were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.Read More
Halala! Kruger National Park named one of the newest Wonders Of The World
Reflecting on the 25 biggest moments in Google Search
From images to AI, there's no denying that Google has made our lives easier.Read More
[LISTEN] Is amapiano ‘the biggest export out of SA since Nelson Mandela?’
Amapiano is one of the fastest-growing genres in South Africa, and it is making waves around the world.Read More