Latest Local
[WATCH]: Doctor not pleased with a patient calling her CHOMI If a colleague calls you by your name, do you call them out or do you let it go? 15 September 2023 12:23 PM
Great White Shark populations just keeps swimming away from False Bay Sarah Waries, CEO of the Sharks Spotters Program explains the drastic change to the great white shark populations around South Afr... 15 September 2023 12:14 PM
Should Western Cape become its own country? Poll suggests residents think so… According to a recent poll, many Western Cape residents believe our country is heading in the wrong direction. 15 September 2023 12:08 PM
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions du... 15 September 2023 11:59 AM
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
Parly vote on whether Gcaleka should be Public Protector postponed, once again The vote was already postponed once, after originally being scheduled to take place on Monday, when the National Assembly voted on... 14 September 2023 11:51 AM
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results. 14 September 2023 7:23 PM
Well-deserved 702 listener treated to experience of a lifetime: 'God is great' If you ever needed motivation to help you realise that your dreams aren't as out of reach as you think, Rakgomo's that motivation. 15 September 2023 12:21 PM
Does running water really trigger the urge to pee? Experts explain the connection between the brain and the bladder. 15 September 2023 12:00 PM
Goliath van Gat pumkin competition seeks one ton pumpkins for 20th anniversary! Henri Combrink from the Cullinan Farmers' Union explains the goal for next year's competition. 15 September 2023 11:35 AM
Who will replace Malcolm Marx at the Rugby World Cup? Rugby writer Ross Roche says Malcom Marx's injury won’t affect the Romania game but the effects will be felt later in the tourname... 15 September 2023 10:39 AM
Algorithm predicts All Blacks to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup... but will they? Professor Niven Winchester speaks about Rugby Vision - an algorithm that's predicting the outcome of the Rugby World Cup. 15 September 2023 10:10 AM
Malcolm Marx's ACL injury ruling him out of Rugby World Cup 'a huge blow' Craig Ray (Daily Maverick Sports Editor) explains how Marx's injury might affect the Springboks' campaign. 15 September 2023 9:04 AM
Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger Get to know Prince Harry with these fun facts. 15 September 2023 9:25 AM
Spend #AnHourWith Pretoria's singing optometrist Tiaan Massyn this Sunday! On Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Massyn, to play his favourite music from the 80s and 90s. 15 September 2023 7:22 AM
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
[WATCH]: Doctor not pleased with a patient calling her CHOMI

15 September 2023 12:23 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Doctor
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

If a colleague calls you by your name, do you call them out or do you let it go?

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Is it important to you to be addressed by your title or name at work?

An annoyed medical doctor is upset after her patient calls her "Chomi".

She said that it was unprofessional for the patient to refer to her without using her professional title.

According to the doctor, cashiers are starting to call her chomi in stores as well.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.


What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality?

15 September 2023 12:53 PM

What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the East London Magistrates Court on 14 September 2023. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/X

Malema firearm case: Incoherent testimonies, evidence tampering claims emerge

15 September 2023 12:24 PM

Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, are on trial facing charges related to an incident where a firearm was discharged at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations five years ago.

FILE: Sharks in the ocean. Picture: PIRO from Pixabay

Great White Shark populations just keeps swimming away from False Bay

15 September 2023 12:14 PM

Sarah Waries, CEO of the Sharks Spotters Program explains the drastic change to the great white shark populations around South Africa.

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

Should Western Cape become its own country? Poll suggests residents think so…

15 September 2023 12:08 PM

According to a recent poll, many Western Cape residents believe our country is heading in the wrong direction.

Screenshot of a fire at a building on the corner of Delvers Street and Cornelius Street in Marshalltown, Joburg CBD. Picture: Screenshot

Joburg EMS responds to extinguish another CBD fire

15 September 2023 11:41 AM

Joburg MMC for Safety Mgcini Mtshwaku brought this to light, saying Emergency Management Services (EMS) managed to contain the blaze timely.

Many beneficiaries have still not been able to get their grant money, a week after a system 'glitch'. Picture: Barbara Maregele/Eyewitness News

'People are hungry, sleeping at pay points. It's a matter of life and death!'

15 September 2023 9:44 AM

About 600K grant recipients were affected by a ‘glitch’ which resulted in delayed payments. Some 100K are yet to receive a cent.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to receive full military honours at Saturday funeral

15 September 2023 8:31 AM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will have a category one funeral in Ulundi in KwaZulu Natal on Saturday.

Senior Prince of the Zulu Nation and former leader of the IFP, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, commemorating King Shaka's Day Celebration near the grave of the great Zulu King Shaka at Kwadukuza, on September 24, 2019. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Ithala Bank to rename Ulundi branch after Buthelezi to 'memorialise his legacy'

15 September 2023 8:12 AM

The KwaZulu-Natal-based bank has praised Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who died on Saturday, as a major contributor to its existence.

Reeva Steenkamps's father, Barry Steenkamp, arrives at the Pretoria High Court on 6 July 2016. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

Barry Steenkamp passes away at 80

15 September 2023 7:05 AM

The Reeva Steenkamp Foundation said Barry was a blessing to many people, adding that he would be remembered with love and great fondness.

The Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, and the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, briefing the media on delayed SASSA payments on Thursday, 14 September 2023. Picture: Twitter/ @SAgovnews

Govt’s ‘hollow’ grants non-payment apology 'meaningless' to elderly: Black Sash

15 September 2023 6:54 AM

The human rights organisation expressed disappointment in government's address of the grant payment system's glitches on Thursday, saying there was no outline of any plan to prevent it from recurring.

