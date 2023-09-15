[WATCH]: Doctor not pleased with a patient calling her CHOMI
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Is it important to you to be addressed by your title or name at work?
An annoyed medical doctor is upset after her patient calls her "Chomi".
She said that it was unprofessional for the patient to refer to her without using her professional title.
Titles will be the death of us. I personally don’t mind it. You can even call me MJ. pic.twitter.com/DXmPcRWotI' Mary-Jane Mphahlele (@maryjaneexplore) September 14, 2023
According to the doctor, cashiers are starting to call her chomi in stores as well.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH]: Doctor not pleased with a patient calling her CHOMI
