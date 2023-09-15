Should Western Cape become its own country? Poll suggests residents think so…





Clarence Ford speaks with Phil Craig, Co-Founder and Spokesperson of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group

The poll conducted by Victory Research on behalf of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG) revealed that 77% of Western Cape voters do not have a positive outlook for SA’s future.

Only 30% of respondent felt optimistic about the country’s future in the next 25 years.

According to Craig, the poll found 68% of the people living in the Western Cape support the idea of a referendum on Cape independence.

Two thirds of people in the Western Cape said that they believe that their quality of life would improve if they were in an independent Western Cape. Phil Craig, Co-Founder and Spokesperson of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group

1080 people of different race and class groups were polled and the poll reportedly has a 5% margin of error.

When someone compared this idea to Brexit, he says that Brexit was a victory for democracy and a great success as it gave people the right to choose.

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

He adds that it is reasonable for residents of the Western Cape to be governed by the party they have voted for, rather than National Government.

Despite the outcomes of the poll, the views of CapeTalk listeners seem to be very divided with many writing in saying they do not agree with the idea at all.

However, many are in support of devolution of power.