Malema firearm case: Incoherent testimonies, evidence tampering claims emerge
EAST LONDON - Incoherent testimonies and allegations of evidence tempering emerged during Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's firearm discharge trial.
Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman's legal teams felt that this strengthened their stance.
They indicated that they intend to file an application to have the case against the pair dismissed.
Malema and Snyman face criminal charges related to a rifle allegedly being fired at the party's fifth anniversary celebrations in 2018.
READ: Malema's lawyers tear into witness related to firearm discharge case
Three of the State witnesses who testified during the week were found to have left out key information from the investigation and the case.
The EFF said these discrepancies showed that the State did not have a case against its leader or his bodyguard.
The party welcomed the announcement by Malema’s defence team that they would file an application to have it dismissed.
EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the party was positive about the outcome of the pending application.
"It shows that there isn't actually any case that can be heard, so we've made that application and we hope that it will be successful,” Thambo said.
“We are confident that if the judge is also following the proceedings as we are, she'll dismiss it."
The matter was postponed until 20 September.
