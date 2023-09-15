Who was 'Sailor Malan' and why has he been erased from our history?





John Maytham interviews Nick Dall, Journalist and Author of Legends: People Who Changed South Africa for the Better.

Born in South Africa in 1910, Malan served in the Merchant Navy and Royal Navy Reserve, which later earned him the nickname ‘Sailor Malan’.

He finished his fighter career in 1941 with twenty-seven destroyed, seven shared destroyed and two unconfirmed, three probables and sixteen damaged.

If he was one of the leading fighter pilots of the Second World War and such a pillar in South African history, why don't we learn about him in our history books?

Dall says that when Malan passed away, the Apartheid government banned members of the South African military from attending in uniform, censored newspaper obituaries and eventually wrote him out of the country's history over the decades.

Adolph Gysbert 'Sailor Malan' / Wikimedia Commons: Royal Air Force official photographer : Trievnor (P/O)

Sailor Malan really should be one of the most well-known people in our history. Nick Dall, Journalist and Author – Legends: People Who Changed South Africa for the Better

