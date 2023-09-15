Who was 'Sailor Malan' and why has he been erased from our history?
John Maytham interviews Nick Dall, Journalist and Author of Legends: People Who Changed South Africa for the Better.
Born in South Africa in 1910, Malan served in the Merchant Navy and Royal Navy Reserve, which later earned him the nickname ‘Sailor Malan’.
He finished his fighter career in 1941 with twenty-seven destroyed, seven shared destroyed and two unconfirmed, three probables and sixteen damaged.
If he was one of the leading fighter pilots of the Second World War and such a pillar in South African history, why don't we learn about him in our history books?
Dall says that when Malan passed away, the Apartheid government banned members of the South African military from attending in uniform, censored newspaper obituaries and eventually wrote him out of the country's history over the decades.
RELATED: No man left behind: Brave Vietnam vet awarded Medal of Honor 55 years later
Sailor Malan really should be one of the most well-known people in our history.Nick Dall, Journalist and Author – Legends: People Who Changed South Africa for the Better
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Royal Air Force official photographer : Trievnor (P/O)
More from Local
City of Tshwane to take Bargaining Council's ruling on review to Labour Court
Has a resolution been reached between Samwu and the City of Tshwane? Not yet, says Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor.Read More
Good Samaritan donated to SASSA recipient unable to receive pension
A kind-hearted South African donated money to a SASSA recipient after hearing her heartbreaking story on grant payouts.Read More
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality?
What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing.Read More
Malema firearm case: Incoherent testimonies, evidence tampering claims emerge
Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, are on trial facing charges related to an incident where a firearm was discharged at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations five years ago.Read More
[WATCH]: Doctor not pleased with a patient calling her CHOMI
If a colleague calls you by your name, do you call them out or do you let it go?Read More
Great White Shark populations just keeps swimming away from False Bay
Sarah Waries, CEO of the Sharks Spotters Program explains the drastic change to the great white shark populations around South Africa.Read More
Should Western Cape become its own country? Poll suggests residents think so…
According to a recent poll, many Western Cape residents believe our country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Joburg EMS responds to extinguish another CBD fire
Joburg MMC for Safety Mgcini Mtshwaku brought this to light, saying Emergency Management Services (EMS) managed to contain the blaze timely.Read More
'People are hungry, sleeping at pay points. It's a matter of life and death!'
About 600K grant recipients were affected by a ‘glitch’ which resulted in delayed payments. Some 100K are yet to receive a cent.Read More