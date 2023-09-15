Great White Shark populations just keeps swimming away from False Bay





John Maytham speaks to Sarah Waries, CEO of the Sharks Spotters Program in Cape Town about a study showing the drastic change to great white shark populations around South Africa.

Waries confirms that great white sharks have not been spotted near False Bay in a few years and have moved to Plettenberg Bay and along the shores of the Eastern Cape.

But, their move doesn't mean their population is declining.

The population is stable, not declining which is positive since they're typically hunted along the Cape but they are still vulnerable to various threats. Sarah Waries, Sharks Spotters Program - CEO

Why have they just kept swimming?

Waries says, many factors contribute to this but the main reason is that more orcas are passing - orcas enjoy great white sharks as meals so swimming away might be the sharks' survival mode in play.

For the public, Waries warns that you should still be proactive and aware about risks to shark attacks, especially in the areas they're moving to.

If you were wondering, why more and more seals have been parading out False Bay waters - it's because there are fewer great white sharks around.

