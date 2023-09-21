Unlock the Cape: Play a game of Cave Golf
Try out an 18 hole putt putt game at cave golf at the V & A Waterfront
Below are more details about Cave Golf:
Where and what: Indoor mini golf cave themed course
Location: 1 Dock Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town
Operation Time: Monday – Friday (9am-4:45pm) and Saturday - Sunday (9am-5pm)
My experience and more details about Cave Golf:
Wander inside a mystical cave to experience a one of a kind putt putt game with friends in Cape Town. You’ll get to challenge them and see who comes out on top in this 18 hole mini golf course. You may not know what the cave holds until you go inside with your putter and balls.
Come young and old, it’s a game for all to enjoy. Plus, what’s a cave without a treasure at the end? After you game, pay an additional fee and collect beautiful stones at the scratch patch. It’s a great way to have fun and enjoy a slow afternoon. Both activities are indoors, so the Cape Town weather won’t be able to dampen your spirits.
PRICE:
It’s a super affordable activity. R35 per person, per game. However, if you are a group of 10, it's R30 per person. A personal tip is too not get too confident at the start of cave golf. The holes may seem simple and easy but as you continue, it gets a little tricky, in true cave style.
If you love the V & A Waterfront cave golf course, then try out their sister cave in Simon’s town. It’s longer, has an underground waterfall, relics, stones embedded in the wall as they were originally discovered and a UV light in a specific section.
Go Bowling Cycle along Sea Point Promenade Join a harbour cruise at V & A Waterfront
