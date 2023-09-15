Pro bodybuilder Neil Currey (34) dies





Professional elite body builder Neil Curry has passed away at the age of 34.

Curry’s former coach Milos Sarcev confirmed the tragic news on social media.

“My last/best memory of him was his smiling face after he won New York Pro and fulfilled his lifetime dream of qualifying for the Mr. Olympia,” he shares on Instagram.

"I am lost for words and filled with pain and sadness. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. RIP Neil and God bless your soul,” says Sarcev.

The details surrounding the cause of death are still unclear.

Hailing from the UK, Currey has competed against with world’s fittest men in the world, across the world.

Just last year he took first place at the New York Pro in 2022.

This solidified his ticket to the prestigious Mr. Olympia competition, cementing his name alongside the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jay Cutler, and Ronnie Coleman.