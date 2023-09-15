Pro bodybuilder Neil Currey (34) dies
Professional elite body builder Neil Curry has passed away at the age of 34.
Curry’s former coach Milos Sarcev confirmed the tragic news on social media.
“My last/best memory of him was his smiling face after he won New York Pro and fulfilled his lifetime dream of qualifying for the Mr. Olympia,” he shares on Instagram.
"I am lost for words and filled with pain and sadness. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. RIP Neil and God bless your soul,” says Sarcev.
The details surrounding the cause of death are still unclear.
Hailing from the UK, Currey has competed against with world’s fittest men in the world, across the world.
Just last year he took first place at the New York Pro in 2022.
This solidified his ticket to the prestigious Mr. Olympia competition, cementing his name alongside the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jay Cutler, and Ronnie Coleman.
More from Entertainment
Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger
Get to know Prince Harry with these fun facts.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith Pretoria's singing optometrist Tiaan Massyn this Sunday!
On Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Massyn, to play his favourite music from the 80s and 90s.Read More
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia
Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September.Read More
Remembering Amy Winehouse on what would've been her 40th birthday
Amy Winehouse would've been 40 years old today - let's go down memory lane with some of her best music.Read More
Oprah Winfrey calls backlash over Maui wildfire fund ‘vitriol’
The hits just keep on coming for Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson People’s Fund of Maui fundraising campaign.Read More
SA rapper Phonixthecool signs historic deal with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records
Durban rapper Phonixthecool is the first African act to sign with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records.Read More
Baby Shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) turns 7! Parents, are your ears okay?
Baby Shark turns seven years old! Can you believe it?!Read More
Deal or No Deal SA: Meet Mali, R58K richer and aspiring to take over Kat's job?
Mali is a budding young talent - acting and presenting - and won R58,920 on Friday's episode.Read More
'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah
The South African comedian is back on home soil to perform sold out shows in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.Read More