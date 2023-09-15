The Springboks play on Sunday again. Here's how to cure your Monday hangover
The Rugby World Cup is in full swing and all of Mzansi is backing the Springboks.
That means weekly excuses to bring, braai, and have a jol.
But before you get carried away, remember that this week’s game is on a Sunday.
That means no time to recover from a hangover come Monday.
Here are six simple ways to cure a hangover, recommended by Harvard Health:
1) Drink fluids
Alcohol promotes urination – it inhibits the release of vasopressin, a hormone that decreases the volume of urine made by the kidneys.
If your hangover includes diarrhea, sweating, or vomiting, you may be even more dehydrated.
Although nausea can make it difficult to get anything down, even just a few sips of water might help your hangover.
2) Get in some carbs
Drinking can lower your blood sugar levels, so make sure to get some carbohydrates into your system.
Some simple toast and a glass of juice can gently nudge your levels back up.
3) Avoid darker-coloured alcoholic beverages
Experiments have shown that clear liquors (such as gin and vodka) tend to cause hangovers less frequently than dark ones.
4) Take a pain reliever
Ibuprofen may help ease the headache and overall achy feeling.
5) Drink coffee or tea
Caffeine may not have any special anti-hangover powers but as a stimulant, it could help with grogginess.
However, it is important to remember that caffeine and alcohol should never be mixed.
The caffeine can mask the depressant effects of alcohol, making drinkers feel more alert than they would otherwise.
6) Take B vitamins and zinc
A recent study found that people whose food and beverage consumption contained greater amounts of zinc and vitamin B had less severe hangovers.
And remember, calling in sick when you’re not ACTUALLY sick is a bad idea!
