[WATCH] Meet the 7yo 500kg Pigcasso, brightening our days one painting at a time

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Tshwane to take Bargaining Council's ruling on review to Labour Court Has a resolution been reached between Samwu and the City of Tshwane? Not yet, says Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor. 15 September 2023 2:39 PM
Good Samaritan donated to SASSA recipient unable to receive pension A kind-hearted South African donated money to a SASSA recipient after hearing her heartbreaking story on grant payouts. 15 September 2023 2:23 PM
Who was 'Sailor Malan' and why has he been erased from our history? This Sunday (17 September) will mark exactly 60 years since the death of Adolph Gysbert 'Sailor Malan'. 15 September 2023 1:39 PM
View all Local
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality? What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing. 15 September 2023 12:53 PM
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions du... 15 September 2023 11:59 AM
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
View all Politics
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results. 14 September 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
The Springboks play on Sunday again. Here's how to cure your Monday hangover Here are six simple ways to cure your hangover. 15 September 2023 3:10 PM
How to make your Rugby World Cup braai showstoppers With the rugby world cup underway there is nothing that gets South African’s fired up quite like a good braai. 15 September 2023 1:19 PM
We just blew past 1.5 degrees. Game over on climate? Not yet Is it too late to act on climate change? 15 September 2023 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Hier kom Mbonambi, hier kom Mbonambi... as he captains the Springboks on Sunday Bongi Mbonambi will captain the Springboks' match against Romania on Sunday saying that "it's a massive privilege." 15 September 2023 2:07 PM
Who will replace Malcolm Marx at the Rugby World Cup? Rugby writer Ross Roche says Malcom Marx's injury won’t affect the Romania game but the effects will be felt later in the tourname... 15 September 2023 10:39 AM
Algorithm predicts All Blacks to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup... but will they? Professor Niven Winchester speaks about Rugby Vision - an algorithm that's predicting the outcome of the Rugby World Cup. 15 September 2023 10:10 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Meet the 7yo 500kg Pigcasso, brightening our days one painting at a time Currently, Pigcasso's originals are hanging around with world in the homes of the rich and famous. 15 September 2023 4:58 PM
Pro bodybuilder Neil Currey (34) dies Neil Currey's former coach confirmed the tragic news on social media. 15 September 2023 2:26 PM
Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger Get to know Prince Harry with these fun facts. 15 September 2023 9:25 AM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Meet the 7yo 500kg Pigcasso, brightening our days one painting at a time

15 September 2023 4:58 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
On the Couch

Currently, Pigcasso's originals are hanging around with world in the homes of the rich and famous.

Pippa Hudson interviews Joanne Lefson, Pigcasso's human collaborator.

Lefson's love for animals started at a young age and has flourished ever since.

After wanting to start a dog adoption centre, she found a holding in Franschhoek and eventually extended her love of pets from house pets to farm animals.

The first farm animal rescued was a piglet that would eventually end up becoming Pigcasso.

I've always cared for animals. Since the very beginning they've always impacted my life positively.

Joanne Lefson, Pigcasso's human collaborator

RELATED: WATCH: Guinness World Records' 2023 edition's wildest stories

One day the seven-year-old 500kg pig picked up a paintbrush and the rest was history.

Lefson says that she saw this as an opportunity to raise funds for the centre, but also as a way to spread awareness of farm animals and the suffering they go through in order to become a meal on our plates.

Currently, Pigcasso's originals are hanging around with world in the homes of the rich and famous.

I'm very lucky and blessed that it went to plan.

Joanne Lefson, Pigcasso's human collaborator

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




15 September 2023 4:58 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
On the Couch

More from Entertainment

Late professional bodybuilder Neil Currey. Photo: Instagram/neil_currey

Pro bodybuilder Neil Currey (34) dies

15 September 2023 2:26 PM

Neil Currey's former coach confirmed the tragic news on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Defensie

Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger

15 September 2023 9:25 AM

Get to know Prince Harry with these fun facts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spend #AnHourWith Pretoria's singing optometrist Tiaan Massyn this Sunday!

15 September 2023 7:22 AM

On Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Massyn, to play his favourite music from the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The All Blacks perform the haka before a Rugby World Cup match. Picture: @AllBlacks/Twitter

Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia

14 September 2023 3:09 PM

Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Gregory Gebhardt

Remembering Amy Winehouse on what would've been her 40th birthday

14 September 2023 2:57 PM

Amy Winehouse would've been 40 years old today - let's go down memory lane with some of her best music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oprah Winfrey at the Global Citizen Festival on 2 December 2018 at the FNB Stadium. Picture: Supplied.

Oprah Winfrey calls backlash over Maui wildfire fund ‘vitriol’

14 September 2023 12:27 PM

The hits just keep on coming for Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson People’s Fund of Maui fundraising campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phonixthecool signs with Death Row Records. Photo: Instagram/Phonixthecool

SA rapper Phonixthecool signs historic deal with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records

14 September 2023 8:48 AM

Durban rapper Phonixthecool is the first African act to sign with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Pinkfong Baby Shark YouTube channel

Baby Shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) turns 7! Parents, are your ears okay?

13 September 2023 11:53 AM

Baby Shark turns seven years old! Can you believe it?!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Deal or No Deal SA: Meet Mali, R58K richer and aspiring to take over Kat's job?

13 September 2023 11:29 AM

Mali is a budding young talent - acting and presenting - and won R58,920 on Friday's episode.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA comedian Trevor Noah in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah

12 September 2023 1:08 PM

The South African comedian is back on home soil to perform sold out shows in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH]: Doctor not pleased with a patient calling her CHOMI

Local

Malema firearm case: Incoherent testimonies, evidence tampering claims emerge

Local

Barry Steenkamp passes away at 80

Local

EWN Highlights

Local govt's inefficiencies undermine work in Diepsloot - police

15 September 2023 8:59 PM

CoJ firm on eviction of residents from second Marshalltown building hit by fire

15 September 2023 8:17 PM

Family of man allegedly raped by prominent CT musician say delays taking a toll

15 September 2023 7:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA