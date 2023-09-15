[WATCH] Meet the 7yo 500kg Pigcasso, brightening our days one painting at a time
Pippa Hudson interviews Joanne Lefson, Pigcasso's human collaborator.
Lefson's love for animals started at a young age and has flourished ever since.
After wanting to start a dog adoption centre, she found a holding in Franschhoek and eventually extended her love of pets from house pets to farm animals.
The first farm animal rescued was a piglet that would eventually end up becoming Pigcasso.
I've always cared for animals. Since the very beginning they've always impacted my life positively.Joanne Lefson, Pigcasso's human collaborator
One day the seven-year-old 500kg pig picked up a paintbrush and the rest was history.
Lefson says that she saw this as an opportunity to raise funds for the centre, but also as a way to spread awareness of farm animals and the suffering they go through in order to become a meal on our plates.
Currently, Pigcasso's originals are hanging around with world in the homes of the rich and famous.
I'm very lucky and blessed that it went to plan.Joanne Lefson, Pigcasso's human collaborator
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Instagram: Pigcassohoghero
