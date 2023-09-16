Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

Deep South Community Art

Cellist Dr Thokozani Mhlambi at the SA College of Music

Delela at the Baxter

Attention all art lovers!

A new art exhibition curated by Deep South Community Art will be taking place at Welgemeend in Gardens on Saturday (16 September 2023) from 10am to 7pm.

INSPIRE 2023 has been described as an inspiring exhibition.

It includes 10 handpicked artists who will be sharing their talents through a variety of mediums such as painting, photography, conceptual art, sculpture and much more!

Fans of internationally acclaimed South African cellist and composer, Dr Thokozani Mhlambi, are in for a treat when he takes to the stage on Saturday (16 September 2023) at the South African College of Music in Rondebosch.

The event starts at 6pm and tickets can be purchased from webtickets.

Sandile Ngidi, Ncebakazi Mnukwana, Kitso Seti, Vimbs Mavimbs, Kolisile Theo Ndindwa and Lindokuhle Patiwe will also form part of the show.

Mhlambi recently returned from an Artistic Fellowship at the University of Bayreuth where he spent time composing new music.

He also performed in cities like Munich and Berlin.

If you are still keen to see the satirical play Delela, then this is your last chance.

The final two performances will be taking place on Saturday (16 September 2023) at the Baxter Theatre at 3pm and 8pm.

Delela “is a new South African satire that conducts a ruthless audit of racial and economic privilege through vanity philanthropy."

The play has been described by critics as "brilliant", "cheeky" and "an honest and provoking body of work."

Tickets are available at webtickets.

Scroll up to listen to more info about the above-mentioned events.