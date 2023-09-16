



Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with founder of Ballet de Grace, Debbie MacNicol.

According to a 2003 study conducted by New England Journal of Medicine, dancing can reduce the onset of Dementia.

Researchers found that dancing on a regular basis can reduce the risk of Dementia by 76% - this is reportedly twice as much as reading.

Dementia affects memory, thinking and the ability to perform everyday tasks.

The World Health Organisation refers to Dementia as "the seventh leading cause of death and one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people globally."

Ballet dancer. Picture: Pixabay

Ballet is considered to not only be a great full-body workout, but it's also beneficial for cognitive functions like coordination and concentration.

You don't have to be the fittest person to take part in adult ballet as it caters to all fitness levels.

Here's a list of some of the benefits of adult ballet:

• Fends off Dementia

• Keeps bones strong

• Burns calories

• Improves self-confidence

• Great for mindfulness and calming

Click here for a full list of reasons why adult ballet is a great workout.

Dancing is mainly associated with physical benefits, but scientists have recently discovered its neurological benefits. Debbie MacNicol, Founder - Ballet de Grace

The complex mental coordination that dance requires, activates several brain regions. Debbie MacNicol, Founder - Ballet de Grace

With ballet, you work both sides of the body equally and everything is in proportion. Debbie MacNicol, Founder - Ballet de Grace

*Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : Benefits of ballet workouts for adults: Dancing can reduce the onset of Dementia