Many people do not have their affairs in order. It eats away at them and it chews up energy unnecessarily - the energy you should be using to focus on your kids while you are alive. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Parents have a legal right and duty to care for and protect their children.

This also means thinking about how you're going to provide for them if you're no longer around.

Bush says, that when drafting a will, parents need to consider who they want as their children's legal guardians (if their children are under the age of 18).

She adds that the last thing you want is to be without a will and die intestate - meaning that the state will decide how your children will be cared for.

In your will, have you chosen legal guardians and have you even had the conversation before choosing them with those said people. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

You need to create peace of mind for yourself and your family. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

This article first appeared on 702 : Here’s what parents need to consider when drawing up a will