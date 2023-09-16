



JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission said consumers in South Africa are still paying too much for bread, maize meal, and cooking oil, despite a drop in global food prices.

Prices remain red-hot with food inflation at nearly twice the inflation rate for all goods and services.

In its latest essential Food Pricing Monitoring report, the commission said a decline in commodity prices this year has not led to lower prices for consumers yet.

Spokesperson for the Competition Commission, Siyabulela Makunga said the high prices of the three essential food items are a result of the rocket and feathers effect.

"Simply put, the rocket and feather effect is whereby markets realise that rapid increases in input costs due to volatility and inflation and when such costs come down, consumers do not necessarily enjoy significant reduction in retail prices."

This article first appeared on EWN : SAns still paying too much for bread, maize meal and oil: Competition Commission