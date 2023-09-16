‘Sex addiction is not about sex’
Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with sex addiction therapist, Corrie Davidson.
This story might be triggering for some.
Sex addiction is not a myth.
It comes with a lot of shame and stigma.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) controversially classified sex addiction or compulsive sexual behavior as a mental health disorder on its International Classification of Diseases list.
The WHO described the condition as a “persistent pattern of failure to control intense, repetitive sexual impulses or urges resulting in repetitive sexual behaviour.”
Some believe that sex addiction is not about the number of sexual partners an individual has or how much sex they're having. Instead, it's about a behaviour that consumes an individual's life to the point where they neglect other activities, responsibilities, health, personal care etc.
Davidson says the process of recovering from this type of addiction is about three to five years.
Sex addiction is not about sex.Corrie Davidson, sex addiction therapist
There are about 20 types of sex addicts.Corrie Davidson, sex addiction therapist
Like all other addictions, there are definitely some genetic factors.Corrie Davidson, sex addiction therapist
