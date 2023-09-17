Time for another baby? One couple explore this decision in a podcast





Making a decision to have another child is never easy when you have two partners with conflicting views on the matter.

Local podcasters Terence and Julie Mentor tried to figure this out, as they debated whether they should try for child number 3.

Their hilarious, witty and uncomfortable conversations are revealed in a new podcast series called "Three's A Crowd", available now on Apple Podcasts.

The couple currently have two boys, aged nine and seven years old.

Terence is the creator behind the popular AfroDaddy podcast, a parenting blog, vlog and podcast that has real conversations from a dad's perspective.

Julie said it's been a conversation the couple have had for years and after speaking to other couples, realised the podcast could be an eye-opening journey for them.

Content creation is not new to us. The proviso was that what ever we record, there's no expectation we release. The episodes were recorded months ago. Not having that pressure knowing its not live meant that we could be really honest. Julie Mentor, podcaster

At the every least, we knew that we'd have a recording in case one of us wanted to re-write history ten years down the line. So we have a little vault or time capsule of our conversation. Julie Mentor, podcaster

Julie envisaged having a big family and had maternal aspirations from a young age.

I always thought three or four children would be the number we would have. Because the first two came so quckly and we didn't have a chance to catch our breath, there wasn't going to be a next one for a while...our first two were unexpectedly hard. Julie Mentor, podcaster

The first four years were so hard...I was so traumatised. It took me a long time to process the difficulty and feel like we're resourced enough to have this conversation. Because I would get into a state of shock and denialism. Terrance Mentor, podcaster

The Mentors are mum on what their final decision was.

They believe creating a story arc was important for the beginning, middle and end of the story.

We didn't create this for a mystery that has to be solved. It was about creating spaces for honest conversations. We've had so many couples who say they could relate to the topic. We just don't want couples to feel as alone as we felt. Terrance Mentor, podcaster

