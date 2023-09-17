Siphokazi Jonas speaks about the art of poetry and connecting through stories





Siphokazi Jones with Sara-Jayne in-studio Photo: CapeTalk

It's been an incredible three years for writer, performer, poet and producer Siphokazi Jonas, whose prolific poem 'We are dying here' became a stage production and then a short film.

The multi-awarding winning film , co-created with Rachel Kolisi, is an intimate reflection on the impact of violence, abuse, rape, and femicide on everyday life.

It's been screened at numerous international film festivals and has wowed global audiences with it's powerful storytelling.

Following the success of the film, Jonas has now taken a sabbatical to focus on her first book of poetry.

Speaking to Sara-Jayne Makwala King in-studio, Jonas said she was surprised by how well the film has been received.

A month ago we spoke to a drama teacher in Kempton Park who wanted to use the script for their Grade 11 drama learners' drama exam. So now they're turning into a play for the entire school. That for me is incredibly powerful....we want the story to move and make sure it's been told. We want people to connect to it. Siphokazi Jonas, writer, performer, poet, producer

As a writer and performer, she has produced numerous poetry and theatre shows but has found an endearing connection to film.

You have the audience right in front of you, then everyone leaves and the moment is gone forever. Having something in film is great because you meet someone once a week who says they watch your film...so being able to revisit the work and share it with others, that's been the powerful revelation. As a stage actor, you don't think about those things until it's in that format. You never know where it goes. Siphokazi Jonas, writer, performer, poet, producer

We try to put out the best work you can because the impact is out of your hands. Imagine if you had to try to control how people perceive your work. You can't ...so you just put all your heart and soul into it and you set it free. It's scary... Siphokazi Jonas, writer, performer, poet, producer

Jones aspires to have her poetry in schools to develop and inculcate values and ideas in young people that can make an impact.

I'm obsessed with the South African story particularly the stories of black women. I'm working on a small children's series on Youtube...those cultural productions are important for keeping our stories alive when we're gone. Siphokazi Jonas, writer, performer, poet, producer

The book is still in an early phase and will have a collection of new poems. Jones has taken a break from stage performances to focus on her writing work for the last nine months.

Being at the Open Book Festival, was everything I needed to reconnect to the literary space. Listening to other published authors who look and sound like me, made me feel encouraged. Siphokazi Jonas, writer, performer, poet, producer

