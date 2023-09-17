How effective is your will? Here are some tips to consider when drafting a will
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.
Talking about death is a conversation many people tend to avoid, but the reality is that death is inevitable.
Death and the grieving process are already traumatic for those you leave behind, so not having your financial affairs in order can add to the already difficult time your loved ones have to face.
So, if you don't have a will, now will be a good time to get one for your and your family's peace of mind.
Roelofse cautions against generic or template wills, as they can lead to costly errors.
If you already have a will in place, Roelofse advises that you check the effectiveness of your will.
In his recent blog post titled How effective is your will? Roelofse provides some important tips on what to consider when drafting a will:
Immediately applicable
A good will should be effective immediately while also accommodating potential future shifts, such as a surviving spouse’s remarriage or children relocating.
Clearly understandable
The wording of a will carries immense significance, as ambiguous language can result in disputes and family conflicts.
Consider family dynamics
This includes revealing any family conflicts, undisclosed children, or health conditions. In certain circumstances, establishing special testamentary trusts may be necessary to safeguard assets and beneficiaries.
Up to date
While crafting a will necessitates forward-thinking, it’s equally vital to periodically review it due to evolving legislation, changing assets, and shifting family dynamics.
Contrary to popular belief, wills are not just for the rich and famous, everyone should have one.
Roelofse recommends seeking professional guidance when it comes to drafting your will.
It's amazing how many people don't have one or one that's valid.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Ironically, where there's a will, there's a relative who is going to challenge something - there is a possibility of that.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
If you've laid down quite clearly what you would like to do with your possessions, it makes it a lot easier for the people you leave behind.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
This article first appeared on 702 : How effective is your will? Here are some tips to consider when drafting a will
