Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
No excuses! Buckle up your child

17 September 2023 11:40 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Road safety
car seats
child passenger safety week

Sara-Jayne chats to car seat expert Debbie Billson about Child Passenger Safety Week.
rawpixel/123rf
rawpixel/123rf

Under South African law, all children under the age of three years must be strapped into a car seat when traveling in a car.

However, experts believe this age must be raised as children older than three are more vulnerable to injury and fatalities in a motor accidents.

A shocking 93% of motorists, taxi and bus services flaunt this law, which experts say is not being effectively enforced by police.

That figure becomes even more shocking when you learn that the average car seat costs only 1% of the value of most cars in SA meaning for the average lifespan of a car seat it works out to less than R2 per day to ensure your child is safe.

This coming week marks the 7th Child Passenger Safety week with the theme 'Love Clicked In' - aiming to raise awareness of the importance of our children’s safety in motor vehicles.

You cannot compromise safety at any stage. An accident can happen if you go around the corner or on a long distance drive.

Debbie Billson, MaxiCosi operations director

Billson believes the cost of car seats should not be used as an excuse as there are a range of different brands to suit every pocket.

If you can afford a car, you should put a restraint in your vehicle to protect the most precious thing you've been given - that is a new born life.

Debbie Billson, MaxiCosi operations director

Billson busted some of the myths about child passenger safety:

Myth 1 – Its safe to place a car seat in the front passenger seat. Fact - The backseat is the safest place for a car seat, and its recommended to avoid placing car seats in the from passenger seat, especially if it has an active airbag.

Myth 2 – I don’t need to buckle my child if we are only going a short distance! Fact - Car crashes can happen anywhere, even on short trips. It's essential to always buckle up your child in an appropriate car seat, regardless of the distance.

Myth 3 - Once my child reaches a certain age, they can use an adult seat belt. Fact - Children should use a booster seat until they can properly fit in an adult seat belt, typically when they reach a height of 150cm and are between 4 and 12 years old.

Myth 4 - One car seat fits all age groups. Fact - It's important to select a car seat based on your child's current height and weight to ensure proper safety and protection in case of a collision.

Myth 5 - The height of the safety harness doesn't matter. Fact - Adjust the safety harness to the correct height, which should be at shoulder level, to prevent children from unbuckling themselves, or suffering from head flops during a collision.

Myth 6 - Rear-facing car seats are only for infants. Fact - Rear-facing car seats are safest for babies and toddlers up to at least 15 months old. The extended rear-facing position helps distribute collision forces and reduces the risk of neck injuries.

Myth 7 - Children can wear thick coats in car seats. Fact - Bulky coats can compromise the effectiveness of the harness. Instead, use the coat as a blanket over the harness to keep your child warm.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
