Grants ‘not enough’ but less SAfricans going to bed hungry - Gwen Ramokgopa
EAST LONDON - African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer General Gwen Ramokgopa has admitted that the country’s social grant systems did not bridge all gaps, as unemployment and poverty persisted.
The number of people on social grants is estimated to be above 18 million, including the old-age, child care, and disability grants.
In its 2019 election manifesto, the governing party vowed to improve access to social grants in a bid to strengthen social security for the most vulnerable.
Speaking at the party’s manifesto review in Eastern Cape on Saturday, Ramokgopa told supporters that the ANC had made strides in addressing the country’s socio-economic issues.
“We know that the grants are not enough, but the grants reduce the possibility of anyone in South Africa sleeping hungry.”
Rampokgopa said the public purse must be safeguarded to prevent the misappropriation of funds that were earmarked for social programmes.
“We have also committed and have strengthened the security cluster to follow up on any corruption because corruption steals from ordinary people.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Grants ‘not enough’ but less SAfricans going to bed hungry - Gwen Ramokgopa
