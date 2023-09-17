Sex addiction and how betrayal trauma affects couples
Learning your spouse has a sexual addiction can feel like the ultimate betrayal, it’s such a significant trust violation and the intensity of it can feel catastrophic.
When a person you depend on violates your trust, it can cause something called betrayal trauma.
Marie-Anne Tebrake provides support for spouses with a sex addiction - an area she feels is often overlooked.
Tebrake realised this was a huge societal problem during the Covid-19 lockdown when several women reached out to her for help on how to deal with their husbands secretly watching pornography.
She started researching the topic in South Africa and found very little experts in this field.
I discovered what is called betrayal trauma counseling which is specific to partners of porn and sex addicts. Pornography is available at the click of a finger and has a huge impact on the brain. You don't have to go looking for pornography, it will come looking for you. There's pop ups and adverts...it's intriguing and alluring and a lot of people will click it and get caught up in it.Marie-Anne Tebrake, betrayal trauma counselor and couples counselor
Victims may experience a symptom similar to that of crime victims and war veterans: you no longer believe your world is safe.
When one discovers one's partner is having sexual relations with other people or with a screen, its the deepest most profound part of a marriage and it's devastating. It causes a fight, flight or freeze mode and responds in a way that's completely abnormal.Marie-Anne Tebrake, betrayal trauma counselor and couples counselor
But if you look at the whole thing, its a trauma response to the closest and dearest to you, that you trust. And suddenly they're doing things that are supposed to be intimate between you two... with other people or technology. It's a scary place for a partner to be.Marie-Anne Tebrake, betrayal trauma counselor and couples counselor
People come to me because they don't know how to handle their husband's compulsive sexual behaviour. At the end of the day, your reality is completely taken away. Who is the person I've been involved with? Suddenly your life is turned upside down.Marie-Anne Tebrake, betrayal trauma counselor and couples counselor
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_56102113_male-comforting-to-a-sad-depressed-female-who-needs-help-in-a-coffee-shop-break-up-or-best-friend-co.html?vti=ln864po6hlqw0qqjy2-1-5
