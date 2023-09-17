From ‘Siparia To Soweto’, Hugh Masekela's voice lives on through new music





FILE: Hugh Masekela in 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

Even after death, the music of the late legendary South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela continues to have an enduring legacy and impact.

A new album featuring the multi talented musician's music called Siparia To Soweto has been released through the Gallo Record Company and the Monk Music Group.

After 'Bra Hugh' witnessed the Siparia Deltones at the San Fernando Jazz Festival in 2005, the idea of blending the musical worlds of Africa and the Caribbean was born.

With its global outlook, Siparia To Soweto is a triumph of native sounds, celebration of legacy, and rhythmic highlighting of our shared lived experiences.

His nephew Mabusha Masekela says it's testament to Bra Hugh's powerful presence as an artist.

The album came through the persistence of Akinola Sennon who is part of the Siparia Deltones orchestra. Hugh had done a lot of work on this album but it had been on the shelf. Akinola insisted this project could not stay on the shelf so we put it out there. Mabusha Masekela, nephew

Bra Hugh was not just a jazz artist, but was well versed in the world of salsa, samba, Kwasa Kwasa, Mowtown and other forms of African diaspora music.

He had a massive appreciation for all forms of music and was passionate about collaboration in the industry.

He wanted to do rock 'n roll and so he played with the Birds. The Crusaders were always a collaborative bunch with him. He had such a love of music. He was willing to partner with everyone bringing some kind of creativity to the table. Mabusha Masekela, nephew

The latest album is available on Apple music, Spotify and other streaming platforms.

