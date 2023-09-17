Opposites attract? Not really, says a new study
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Clinical Psychologist, Dr Nompumelelo Malatji-Angoma.
We are all familiar with the term, 'opposites attract.'
When it comes to romantic relationships, individuals who come across as being incompatible, often end up together.
But a recent study is challenging this.
The study, published in the Journal of Nature Human Behaviour, suggests that couples are often very similar.
According to the study, "most partners tend to be profoundly similar, sharing up to 89% of the traits the researchers analysed."
Malatji-Angoma says that when we meet someone for the first time, we tend to focus on our similarities.
What we focus on the most when we meet somebody, and we may not be conscious of it necessarily, but we focus on what we have in common - those are the first things that we look at.Dr Nompumelelo Malatji-Angoma, Clinical Psychologist
It's across different relationships. Similar people stay together and stick together. It does limit one from a human experience perspective.Dr Nompumelelo Malatji-Angoma, Clinical Psychologist
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Opposites attract? Not really, says a new study
More from Lifestyle
Does cancel culture work, is it applied fairly? 'Unfollowed' aims to answer this
'Unfollowed' is an eight-part documentary series that looks at celebrities who have been affected by cancel culture.Read More
How effective is your will? Here are some tips to consider when drafting a will
It's recommended that you avoid generic or template wills and instead seek professional guidance.Read More
‘Your eyes help detect diseases’ - Eye tests can reveal a lot about your health
An eye test examines more than just your vision; it can also detect serious health conditions.Read More
‘Sex addiction is not about sex’
The World Health Organisation classifies sex addiction or compulsive sexual behavior as a mental health disorder.Read More
Here’s what parents need to consider when drawing up a will
Not having a will means the state will decide how your children will be cared for.Read More
Benefits of ballet workouts for adults: Dancing can reduce the onset of Dementia
A study found that dancing regularly can reduce the risk of Dementia by 76%.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
The weekend is finally here and we have some ideas for making the most of it.Read More
The Springboks play on Sunday again. Here's how to cure your Monday hangover
Here are six simple ways to cure your hangover.Read More
How to make your Rugby World Cup braai showstoppers
With the rugby world cup underway there is nothing that gets South African’s fired up quite like a good braai.Read More
We just blew past 1.5 degrees. Game over on climate? Not yet
Is it too late to act on climate change?Read More