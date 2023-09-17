NSRI warns Western Cape coastal residents of dangerous high tides on Sunday





CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) warned residents along the Western Cape's coastal areas to exercise caution on Sunday afternoon.

A high spring tide caused waves to wash over railings, washing into homes and sweeping cars away along the coast.

The NSRI reported that an elderly woman, 93, died after being swept off her feet in the Wilderness area of the Southern Cape.

At Gordon's Bay, outside Cape Town, at least eight properties were damaged.

The higher than usual waves are expected to return Sunday afternoon.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said their teams were on high alert.

"We are preparing for a high tides this [Sunday] afternoon. NSRI and emergency services are on high alert...," he said.

"We are appealing to members of the public to be cautious and to be prepared and they should not put themselves in the hands of danger and they should know that we have a spring tide, high tide this [Sunday] afternoon between 3pm and 5pm."

