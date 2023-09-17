Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
NSRI warns Western Cape coastal residents of dangerous high tides on Sunday

17 September 2023 3:07 PM
by Eyewitness News
High tide
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)

High waves caused damage in some parts of the province on Saturday evening.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) warned residents along the Western Cape's coastal areas to exercise caution on Sunday afternoon.

A high spring tide caused waves to wash over railings, washing into homes and sweeping cars away along the coast.

READ: One death confirmed, several properties damaged during Western Cape spring tide

The NSRI reported that an elderly woman, 93, died after being swept off her feet in the Wilderness area of the Southern Cape.

At Gordon's Bay, outside Cape Town, at least eight properties were damaged.

WATCH: Cars swept away by high tides in the Western Cape

The higher than usual waves are expected to return Sunday afternoon.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said their teams were on high alert.

"We are preparing for a high tides this [Sunday] afternoon. NSRI and emergency services are on high alert...," he said.

"We are appealing to members of the public to be cautious and to be prepared and they should not put themselves in the hands of danger and they should know that we have a spring tide, high tide this [Sunday] afternoon between 3pm and 5pm."


This article first appeared on EWN : NSRI warns Western Cape coastal residents of dangerous high tides on Sunday




High tide
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)

