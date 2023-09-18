'More people die in Delft than in WARZONES because of loadshedding' - Delft CPF
Lester Kiewit speaks with Charles George, Delft Community Policing Forum Chairperson
At least twenty people have been killed in Delft since 1 September.
Residents say it has become a warzone, made worse by loadshedding which creates the perfect cover of darkness for gangsters and violent, armed criminals.
George says a majority of the violence and murders they are seeing are gang related, with many innocent people being caught in the crossfire.
There are more people dying in Delft currently than in warzone countries.Charles George, Chairperson - Delft Community Policing Forum
He adds that at least 90% of the murders take place during loadshedding and they have been doing everything in their power to get government to exempt the area from loadshedding at nighttime.
He says that loadshedding at night also provides criminals with an opportunity to steal cables.
This loadshedding is making an environment for gangs to go out there and just do their thing.Charles George, Chairperson - Delft Community Policing Forum
