Fatal shooting forces CoCT to quit waste management services in Phillipi East





Lester Kiewit speaks with Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco member for Urban Waste Management

The City of Cape Town has been forced to withdraw its services in the area after these to were killed trying to protect staff carrying out their duties.

This is the second time that the service has been disrupted this year.

This tragic incident comes after extortion threats forced contractors to pull out of service delivery earlier this year.

Twigg says that it is unfortunate that the city is not able to provide services in the way it would like to.

It is really unfortunate that we have to think about ‘what next?’ when we are only supposed to collect the bins. Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco Member - Urban Waste Management

this could be linked to extortion rackets, but they have not yet received any demands, he adds.

He says the City has been in discussion with SAPS and safety teams to try and protect workers, but notes that the teams are traumatised.

Their focus should be cleaning the area, but their focus now is looking after their own safety and their own lives. Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco Member - Urban Waste Management

In the past you could say that their focus was on the bin and the dog on the other side of the gate. Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco Member - Urban Waste Management

