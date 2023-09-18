Fatal shooting forces CoCT to quit waste management services in Phillipi East
Lester Kiewit speaks with Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco member for Urban Waste Management
The City of Cape Town has been forced to withdraw its services in the area after these to were killed trying to protect staff carrying out their duties.
This is the second time that the service has been disrupted this year.
RELATED: Service delivery shakedown: Refuse firms pull out of Philippi due to extortion
This tragic incident comes after extortion threats forced contractors to pull out of service delivery earlier this year.
Twigg says that it is unfortunate that the city is not able to provide services in the way it would like to.
It is really unfortunate that we have to think about ‘what next?’ when we are only supposed to collect the bins.Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco Member - Urban Waste Management
RELATED: All construction sites in City subject to violent extortion - Mayor Hill-Lewis
this could be linked to extortion rackets, but they have not yet received any demands, he adds.
He says the City has been in discussion with SAPS and safety teams to try and protect workers, but notes that the teams are traumatised.
Their focus should be cleaning the area, but their focus now is looking after their own safety and their own lives.Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco Member - Urban Waste Management
In the past you could say that their focus was on the bin and the dog on the other side of the gate.Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco Member - Urban Waste Management
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Local
[LISTEN] Minister of Social Development gives an update on Sassa grant delays
Currently, only 95% of beneficiaries have received their grants.Read More
[WATCH] Princess Buthelezi annoyed at cutting speech to make way for Ramaphosa
How many times have you been interrupted while speaking at a funeral or ceremony?Read More
[LISTEN] Silicosis class action suit: Delayed payouts leave workers frustrated
In 2019, the Gauteng High Court approved a R5 billion settlement between former miners and gold mining companies.Read More
Fatal car accidents cost the economy R186 BILLION last year
Deadly crashes on our roads are not just costing countless lives, they are costing the state a fortune too.Read More
Wheeling pilot: Solar power from Constantia Village mall injected into City grid
Lester Kiewit speaks to Hoosain Essop, the City’s Electricity Retail Manager about its pilot wheeling system.Read More
Takealot sends pics of broken TV to prove refund refusal - but it was WRONG TV
When buying something online there is an option to return it for a refund, but this does not always go smoothlyRead More
‘Everyone needs to come on board to stop pens-down parties’ – EC Liquor Board
The Eastern Cape Liquor Board is aiming to put a stop to "pens down parties" to avoid another Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.Read More
Cape's Spring storm after-effects to last until Wednesday. NSRI says "be alert."
Craig Lambinon from the NSRI speaks about the destructive spring high tide which smashed businesses and claimed a life.Read More
'More people die in Delft than in WARZONES because of loadshedding' - Delft CPF
The ongoing violence in Delft has residents living in constant fear.Read More
One death confirmed, several properties damaged during Western Cape spring tide
On Saturday, high tides swept through the area during the spring tides, resulting in a 93-year-old woman dying in Wilderness and at least eight properties being damaged along the Bikini Beach area of Gordon's Bay.Read More