‘Everyone needs to come on board to stop pens-down parties’ – EC Liquor Board





Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Mgwebi Msiya, spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Liquor Board.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board is trying to prevent any "pens-down parties" from taking place during the upcoming long weekend, which coincides with the end of the third school term.

In June last year, 21 people died in the Enyobeni Tavern disaster, either from being crushed to death or suffocating.

Msiya says that the Board is very concerned about this problem, and they are still seeing many young people attempting to organise these parties.

He adds that the community needs to come together to put an end to this issue as there are multiple factors leading to this issue of underage drinking.

It is really an issue that requires everyone to come on board. Dr Mgwebi Msiya, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Liquor Board

One of the challenges that is leading to underage drinking, is the fact that young people do not have many alternatives for recreation in their community.

Msiya says they are working with other stakeholders to create programmes to divert young people’s attention away from alcohol.

The message alone to say refrain, refrain, refrain, is not going to be enough. Dr Mgwebi Msiya, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Liquor Board

