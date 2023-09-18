Wheeling pilot: Solar power from Constantia Village mall injected into City grid
A wheeling agreement between the City and Growthpoint was signed at the end of August.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Hoosain Essop, the City’s Electricity Retail Manager about what this means, especially for large businesses. Listen below.
In a milestone for renewable energy in Cape Town, solar power from the Constantia Village was successfully injected into the City’s energy grid for the first time on Sunday, 10 September.
This is the first renewable energy inserted into the City with a process called, wheeling.
This project is part of a sixth month pilot with 15 participants, 25 generators and 40 customers in industrial and commercial industries.
So, what is wheeling?
Essop says wheeling allows City customers to purchase electricity directly from an ITP or third party trader or another customer also allows that ITP or third-party trader to transport energy over the City's particular solar distribution network and deliver it to a customer supply point.
This also means that a business or store using solar energy in excess can sell their excess electricity to the City's grid through a third party which can be resold (AKA wheeling) to others.
Pricing comes down to an agreement...
The City charges R3 per kilowatt but pricing is ultimately an agreement with the person selling excess electricity and the person taking excess electricity.
Customers pay the third party for their energy and the city for the use of this specific electricity network.
"It comes down to a commercial agreement" says Essop.
Will wheeling become available on a smaller scale?
At the moment, wheeling is available to big businesses and commercial properties only.
Essop says the City is working on making wheeling available to multiple consumers through multiple grids, depending on the success of this pilot phase.
This can also become a business opportunity with some sort of trading platform for people to purchase and sell electricity on a "free market", like an "energy stock energy" says Essop.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/alternative-blue-cell-clean-eco-21581/
More from Business
Takealot sends pics of broken TV to prove refund refusal - but it was WRONG TV
When buying something online there is an option to return it for a refund, but this does not always go smoothlyRead More
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote
The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'.Read More
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business'
The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Capital, is quitting.Read More
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future?
Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threatening their production.Read More
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment
Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results.Read More
Buy South African? 'It's costly and may, in fact, destroy jobs'
While localisation is intended to boost our economy, it may do more harm than good.Read More
'Caring' government doing its best to sort SASSA grant 'glitch' says minister
A technical glitch last week left thousands of desperate SASSA grant recipients out of pocket.Read More
Cut your electricity usage now, or we may go to stage 7/8 loadshedding - Eskom
Stage seven or eight loadshedding is imminent, if we do not reduce electricity consumption, warns Eskom.Read More
Apple iPhone 15 series: Stronger, faster, prettier - or much ado about little?
Apple's new products will be available on Friday 29 September, and for pre-order this Friday.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] Minister of Social Development gives an update on Sassa grant delays
Currently, only 95% of beneficiaries have received their grants.Read More
[WATCH] Princess Buthelezi annoyed at cutting speech to make way for Ramaphosa
How many times have you been interrupted while speaking at a funeral or ceremony?Read More
[LISTEN] Silicosis class action suit: Delayed payouts leave workers frustrated
In 2019, the Gauteng High Court approved a R5 billion settlement between former miners and gold mining companies.Read More
Fatal car accidents cost the economy R186 BILLION last year
Deadly crashes on our roads are not just costing countless lives, they are costing the state a fortune too.Read More
Takealot sends pics of broken TV to prove refund refusal - but it was WRONG TV
When buying something online there is an option to return it for a refund, but this does not always go smoothlyRead More
‘Everyone needs to come on board to stop pens-down parties’ – EC Liquor Board
The Eastern Cape Liquor Board is aiming to put a stop to "pens down parties" to avoid another Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.Read More
Fatal shooting forces CoCT to quit waste management services in Phillipi East
Two security guards were killed while trying to protect waste management staff in Philippi East.Read More
Cape's Spring storm after-effects to last until Wednesday. NSRI says "be alert."
Craig Lambinon from the NSRI speaks about the destructive spring high tide which smashed businesses and claimed a life.Read More
'More people die in Delft than in WARZONES because of loadshedding' - Delft CPF
The ongoing violence in Delft has residents living in constant fear.Read More
One death confirmed, several properties damaged during Western Cape spring tide
On Saturday, high tides swept through the area during the spring tides, resulting in a 93-year-old woman dying in Wilderness and at least eight properties being damaged along the Bikini Beach area of Gordon's Bay.Read More