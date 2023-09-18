Happy 50th Jazzart! CPT's oldest contemporary dance company celebrates milestone
Jazzart Dance Theatre is the oldest contemporary dance company in the Cape.
This year, it celebrates its 50th anniversary with a special production '50 Years of Dance Celebratory Festival' from 5 October 2023. The company has always strived to exert a powerful influence on the development of dance in South Africa with a uniquely South African dance philosophy that is rooted in the diversity of the culture and traditions of our country.
The '50 Years of Dance Celebratory Festival' is an exciting, stimulating and thoroughly celebratory programme, elevating and honouring the life-changing impact and longevity of contemporary dance in South Africa.
The festival - performed on the Artscape Theatre stage - will showcase an exciting host of national and international guest companies and artists, featuring Jazzart’s young, energetic and ambitious students and professional company of dancers, along with specially invited guests from around the country.
Tickets are available through Computicket. Click HERE to get yours!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 50th Jazzart! CPT's oldest contemporary dance company celebrates milestone
