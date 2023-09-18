Comic Con 2023: The ultimate pop culture and gaming festival in Africa RETURNS





Bongani Bingwa interviews Carol Weaving, Managing Director at Reed Exhibitions.

Comic Con fans this one's for you!

Comic Con Africa returns with the ultimate pop culture and gaming festival in Africa bringing some of the world's biggest stars in film, gaming, comics, collectibles and so much more.

Fit for the whole family, the event promises inclusion and diversity, allowing you to be "who you want to be" in a judgement-free zone.

The four-day event kicks off on Friday 22 September until Monday 25 September at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

It's for the whole family. Carol Weaving, Managing Director – Reed Exhibitions

I think it's our chance to have a bit of escapism from the real world. Carol Weaving, Managing Director – Reed Exhibitions

