Fatal car accidents cost the economy R186 BILLION last year
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nivashni Nair, Sunday Times Journalist.
In 2022, our country saw more than 10,000 fatal accidents on our roads, which cost the state R186 billion.
Last year's [accidents] cost 3.3% of the GDP annually.Nivashni Nair, Journalist - Sunday Times
Each individual fatal crash costs the economy almost R8 million.
Nair says that this number is calculated by looking at lost productivity, medical costs, crash cleanups, emergency services, infrastructure damage and more.
Around 87% of these crashes are a result of poor driver behaviour, she adds.
It is actually shocking that this is something that is ignored.Nivashni Nair, Journalist - Sunday Times
As a journalist who sees a lot of things, this really blew my mind. I did not think it had such a big economic impact.Nivashni Nair, Journalist - Sunday Times
