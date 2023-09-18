Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Minister of Social Development gives an update on Sassa grant delays Currently, only 95% of beneficiaries have received their grants. 18 September 2023 1:33 PM
[WATCH] Princess Buthelezi annoyed at cutting speech to make way for Ramaphosa How many times have you been interrupted while speaking at a funeral or ceremony? 18 September 2023 12:48 PM
[LISTEN] Silicosis class action suit: Delayed payouts leave workers frustrated In 2019, the Gauteng High Court approved a R5 billion settlement between former miners and gold mining companies. 18 September 2023 12:39 PM
View all Local
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality? What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing. 15 September 2023 12:53 PM
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions du... 15 September 2023 11:59 AM
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
View all Politics
Wheeling pilot: Solar power from Constantia Village mall injected into City grid Lester Kiewit speaks to Hoosain Essop, the City’s Electricity Retail Manager about its pilot wheeling system. 18 September 2023 10:50 AM
Takealot sends pics of broken TV to prove refund refusal - but it was WRONG TV When buying something online there is an option to return it for a refund, but this does not always go smoothly 18 September 2023 10:37 AM
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
View all Business
Happy 50th Jazzart! CPT's oldest contemporary dance company celebrates milestone The company's '50 Years of Dance Celebratory Festival' takes place at the Artscape from 5 October 2023. 18 September 2023 10:24 AM
Opposites attract? Not really, says a new study A recent study shows that couples are often very similar. 17 September 2023 2:17 PM
Does cancel culture work, is it applied fairly? 'Unfollowed' aims to answer this 'Unfollowed' is an eight-part documentary series that looks at celebrities who have been affected by cancel culture. 17 September 2023 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket lovers! SABC says its working on World Cup broadcast deal SABC says it will keep customers updated on any developments. 18 September 2023 8:37 AM
Fiji beat Australia for first time in 69 years Josua Tuisova scores the crucial try in Fiji's 22-15 victory over Australia in Pool C at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday 18 September 2023 7:38 AM
Springboks trounce Romania 76-0 in Sundays RWC match Cobus Reinach and Makazole Mapimpi each scored hat tricks. 18 September 2023 6:32 AM
View all Sport
Comic Con 2023: The ultimate pop culture and gaming festival in Africa RETURNS The four-day event kicks off on Friday 22 September until Monday 25 September at Nasrec in Johannesburg. 18 September 2023 11:23 AM
Actor and comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse Four women are alleging sexual assaults by Brand between 2006 and 2013. 18 September 2023 10:41 AM
From ‘Siparia To Soweto’, Hugh Masekela's voice lives on through new music Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Hugh Masekela’s nephew, Mabusha Masekela about the last trumpeter’s new album called ‘Siparia To... 17 September 2023 1:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
View all World
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[WATCH] Princess Buthelezi annoyed at cutting speech to make way for Ramaphosa

18 September 2023 12:48 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Mangosuthu Buthelezi
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

How many times have you been interrupted while speaking at a funeral or ceremony?

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Princess Phumzile, the daughter of the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi, did not lie down when told to hurry up.

She was instructed to finish up by a timekeeper with the microphone on to allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver a speech before departing for New York.

A few moments after she was told to hurry up, she responded, "Mxm, Akahambe" - he can go because she intends to complete the tribute for her father.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was buried over the weekend in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Princess Buthelezi annoyed at cutting speech to make way for Ramaphosa




18 September 2023 12:48 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Mangosuthu Buthelezi
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Local

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

[LISTEN] Minister of Social Development gives an update on Sassa grant delays

18 September 2023 1:33 PM

Currently, only 95% of beneficiaries have received their grants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 1971yes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Silicosis class action suit: Delayed payouts leave workers frustrated

18 September 2023 12:39 PM

In 2019, the Gauteng High Court approved a R5 billion settlement between former miners and gold mining companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Artyom Kulakov via pexels

Fatal car accidents cost the economy R186 BILLION last year

18 September 2023 11:18 AM

Deadly crashes on our roads are not just costing countless lives, they are costing the state a fortune too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Wheeling pilot: Solar power from Constantia Village mall injected into City grid

18 September 2023 10:50 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Hoosain Essop, the City’s Electricity Retail Manager about its pilot wheeling system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Pictures of the TV sent to Brent. Picture: supplied to Brent by Takealot.

Takealot sends pics of broken TV to prove refund refusal - but it was WRONG TV

18 September 2023 10:37 AM

When buying something online there is an option to return it for a refund, but this does not always go smoothly

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Maurício Mascaro via pexels

‘Everyone needs to come on board to stop pens-down parties’ – EC Liquor Board

18 September 2023 10:14 AM

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board is aiming to put a stop to "pens down parties" to avoid another Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stock image of garbage lying next to a bin on a city sidewalk. Picture: Pixabay.com

Fatal shooting forces CoCT to quit waste management services in Phillipi East

18 September 2023 8:57 AM

Two security guards were killed while trying to protect waste management staff in Philippi East.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape's Spring storm after-effects to last until Wednesday. NSRI says "be alert."

18 September 2023 8:21 AM

Craig Lambinon from the NSRI speaks about the destructive spring high tide which smashed businesses and claimed a life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© funniefarm5/123rf.com

'More people die in Delft than in WARZONES because of loadshedding' - Delft CPF

18 September 2023 8:01 AM

The ongoing violence in Delft has residents living in constant fear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A photo of the spring tide that hit Gordons Bay, Cape Town on Saturday, 17 September 2023. Picture: Twitter/@GordonsBay_WP

One death confirmed, several properties damaged during Western Cape spring tide

17 September 2023 1:27 PM

On Saturday, high tides swept through the area during the spring tides, resulting in a 93-year-old woman dying in Wilderness and at least eight properties being damaged along the Bikini Beach area of Gordon's Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape's Spring storm after-effects to last until Wednesday. NSRI says "be alert."

Weather Local

Takealot sends pics of broken TV to prove refund refusal - but it was WRONG TV

Local Business

Springboks trounce Romania 76-0 in Sundays RWC match

Sport

EWN Highlights

'NHI will be nothing more than a feeding fest' - DA

18 September 2023 3:08 PM

Home Affairs Minister to appeal court's ZEP ruling

18 September 2023 12:46 PM

Load shedding: 4 Kusile generating units expected to bounce back by end of 2023

18 September 2023 11:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA