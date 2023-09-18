[WATCH] Princess Buthelezi annoyed at cutting speech to make way for Ramaphosa
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
Princess Phumzile, the daughter of the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi, did not lie down when told to hurry up.
She was instructed to finish up by a timekeeper with the microphone on to allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver a speech before departing for New York.
A few moments after she was told to hurry up, she responded, "Mxm, Akahambe" - he can go because she intends to complete the tribute for her father.
"Sisi, please finish, Ramaphosa still needs to go to New York..."' Mlungisi (@Mlu__N2) September 16, 2023
"Mxm.... akahambe." pic.twitter.com/qvfwi5ZFud
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was buried over the weekend in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Princess Buthelezi annoyed at cutting speech to make way for Ramaphosa
