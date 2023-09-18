Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Minister of Social Development gives an update on Sassa grant delays

18 September 2023 1:33 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Sassa grants
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu

Currently, only 95% of beneficiaries have received their grants.

Clement Manyathela interviews Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development.

According to reports, over the last financial year, the Department of Social Development has returned over R15 billion of social relief of distress (SRD) grants after failing to pay some beneficiaries.

The reason, according to the City Press, is that 6 million beneficiaries who applied for the grant could not be located, therefore reducing the number of SRD recipients from 13 million to 7 million.

Zulu clarifies that the technical glitch experienced by Postbank which left many beneficiaries starved from their grants is a separate matter and in no way connected to this one.

Instead, she says that the money was returned in 2022/2023 financial year as a means to reallocate the funds in alternative areas.

Additionally, Zulu says that R4 billion was returned and not R15 billion as reported.

Many beneficiaries have still not been able to get their grant money, a week after a system 'glitch'. Picture: Barbara Maregele/Eyewitness News
Many beneficiaries have still not been able to get their grant money, a week after a system 'glitch'. Picture: Barbara Maregele/Eyewitness News

RELATED: 'Since Postbank took over Sassa payments we haven't seen a smooth payment month'

RELATED: Good Samaritan donated to SASSA recipient unable to receive pension

RELATED: Sassa beneficiaries remain starved as payouts yet to be entirely resolved

Zulu makes it clear that the money returned does in no way affect any of the beneficiaries.

The Department is receiving daily reports from the Post Office on the status of the grants, adds Zulu.

For us, 5% is too much...We think that everyone must receive their money.

Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Minister of Social Development gives an update on Sassa grant delays




