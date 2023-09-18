[LISTEN] Silicosis class action suit: Delayed payouts leave workers frustrated
Clement Manyathela speaks to Human Rights Lawyer Richard Spoor and Tshiamiso Trust CEO, Dr Munyadziwa Kwinda.
This complex class action lawsuit ended up setting a precedent for future cases.
The outcome of this case, which dragged on for 15 years, meant that thousands of gold miners would be paid out between R70 000 and R500 000 if they contracted silicosis or tuberculosis (TB) from 1965.
The Trust has 12 years to track down the miners involved and distribute the funds if they are eligible.
However, since the High Court ruling, there have been numerous complaints from mine workers about insufficient claims, and unsatisfactory amounts being paid out.
Spoor says that one of the biggest concerns that people are having is huge delays in their payments.
It is taking up to six months or more from the time that people report at an office set up by the Trust to the time that they are compensated, and these delays are excessive.Richard Spoor, Human Rights Lawyer
He says that what he is most concerned about is that the Trust could run out of administrative funds if it carries on as it is.
The way the Trust is burning through the administration costs…it is pretty clear it is not going to last another 10 years.Richard Spoor, Human Rights Lawyer
Kwinda says there are some concerns about this, but they should be able to manage, and he believes the parties to the Trust will ensure that they do not run out of money.
He says that since 2020, the Trust has paid out around R1.2 billion, which amounts to 13 617 claims.
Kwinda adds that there have been delays as many of the mine workers who are claiming are outside of the country and there needs to be medical examinations before benefits can be paid.
On average, he says it takes nine months from the time a claim is lodged to payments being made.
