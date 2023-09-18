[WATCH] Ed Sheeran crashes fans wedding, serenading them with an unreleased song





What would you do if Ed Sheeran or any of your favourite artists gate-crashed your wedding to sing you an all-new song?

Well, it happened to Jordan Russel and Carter Linden of Austin, Texas as they were getting hitched at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas last week.

It appears that Sheeran was in Vegas for a concert that was cancelled on Saturday due to what he said was a "safety issue" - so naturally, he gate-crashed this couple's wedding.

The multiple award-winning singer burst into the chapel playing an unreleased song "Magical" for the bride and groom.

BUT WAIT, that's not all, Sheeran also posted about it to his Instagram with the caption, "Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x."

Sheeran later reposted the video of his literal wedding crashing as a teaser for the release of 'Magical' on 29 September.

Some are asking: is this just great marketing for a new song or is it a PERFECT coincidence?!

Whatever the reason, this moment was SO CUTE.

