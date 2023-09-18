Sha’p Left Healthcare Services crowned as a Nedbank Business Ignite 2023 winner





Over the past few months, Nedbank & CapeTalk have been searching for South African small businesses that have persevered and stayed consistent despite the challenges of the current economic environment. After narrowing the list down to 10 finalists, we will be crowning 3 winners, who will walk away with a R30 000 cash injection, expert business coaching and airtime on CapeTalk worth over R100 000.

We’re honoured to announce that Sha’p Left Healthcare Services has secured their spot in the winners circle of Nedbank Ignite 2023!

Cleopatra Ngoie van Ster, owner of Sha’p Left, accepts the award from Lester Kiewit on Good Morning Cape Town alongside Nedbank’s Executive for Relationship Banking in the Western and Northern Cape, Fayzel Omar.

Listen to the full conversation below.

Cleopatra plans to put the prize package to good use and expand their business so that they can provide cost-effective primary healthcare services to even more people who need it.

We have turned our passion into a business. What we do is we provide primary healthcare services to those that need it most. Our aim now is to develop multi-disciplinary healthcare services – which include dental, eyecare, and pharmaceutical services. Not within malls, but within the community. Cleopatra Ngoie van Ster, Sha’p Left Healthcare Services

“Nedbank is proud to partner with CapeTalk on this important initiative that supports small businesses, especially in the economic environment and the challenges that it poses to SMEs. That’s why we need to support them now more than ever.” Fayzel Omar, Relationship Banking Executive (Western Cape and Northern Cape), Nedbank.

Stay tuned to Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit this week for more Nedbank Business Ignite winner announcements. You can also learn more about this year’s finalists on igniteyourbusiness.co.za