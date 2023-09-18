'Govt interference in food pricing could lead to empty supermarket shelves'





Africa Melane speaks to Kulani Siweya, AgriSA Chief Economist.

Agri SA is apprehensive about government plan on of tackling rising food prices.

The agricultural organisation intends to write to Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza requesting engagement with stakeholders in the agricultural value chain on the implications of government’s stated intentions.

This follows the Minister in Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's recent announced that cabinet has directed the Economic Cluster to put in place an action plan to curb rising food prices, and increase food security and access to food.

But while Agri SA shares governments concerns about the rising cost of food, Kulani Siweya, AgriSA Chief Economist says government interference in the market could lead to empty supermarket shelves.

© rido/ 123rf.com

...we are just saying that should the interventions that are put in place, take away the incentive for profit, we may find that business generally, but also farmers not finding inceptive to actually continue with the farming. Kulani Siweya, AgriSA Chief Economist

...I think in this regard, there's a misdiagnosis. There are other factors playing into the high food prices that we are seeing. Kulani Siweya, AgriSA Chief Economist

We're facing another petrol and fuel price increase...and that has been the main drivers that we've being seeing for the last year or two. Kulani Siweya, AgriSA Chief Economist

