SA wrestler Steyn de Lange chasing an Olympic ticket at the World Champs





JOHANNESBURG – Wrestler Steyn de Lange is South Africa's only participant in this year's World Senior Wrestling Championships, which are being held from 16 until 24 September in Belgrade, Serbia.

De Lange, who competes in the freestyle under 97kg section, is in action on Monday against Russia's Olympic gold medallist, Abdulrashid Sadulaev.

In 2021, De Lange won the Junior World Championships bronze medal in the 92kg category. This made him the second South African wrestler to medal at the Junior Wrestling Championships. Pieter-Hendrik van der Schyf won a bronze medal in 2006.

In the 2022 Commonwealth Games, De Lange scooped a silver medal in the 97kg category.

He's a two-time gold medalist at the 2019 and 2020 African Junior Championships at 86kg.

SILVER🥈🇿🇦💪 #TeamSA



Steyn de Lange got a SILVER medal in the 97kg Freestyle final.



Great job, champ💪💪🇿🇦🇿🇦#B2022 #B2022Wrestling pic.twitter.com/7Es5lpMOzp ' Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 6, 2022

At the 2023 World Senior Wrestling Championships, world titles will be up for grabs in all three wrestling divisions: men’s freestyle, women’s wrestling, and Greco-Roman.

With 90 Olympic Games Paris 2024 quotas on offer at the event, De Lange will be hoping to grab his ticket to Paris 2024 at the World Championships.

