Taxpayers may have to send Busisiwe Mkhwebane off with a R10 million handshake

Latest Local
Vredenburg councillor murdered: 'It was political, everybody wants that ward' Councillor Arthur Gqeba was shot and killed in the third attempt on his life. 19 September 2023 10:06 AM
Baby on the way? High Court mulls gender-neutral 'maternity' leave for SA A new case against the Minister of Employment and Labour is calling for a new gender-neutral maternity leave. 19 September 2023 9:47 AM
Groote Schuur Hospital needs your help replacing 40 benches for tired patients Here's how to donate... 18 September 2023 5:10 PM
View all Local
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality? What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing. 15 September 2023 12:53 PM
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions du... 15 September 2023 11:59 AM
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
View all Politics
National State Enterprises Draft Bill: will this bill revive struggling SOE's? The bill seeks to create a holding company to replace the Department of Public Enterprises, which will cease to exist after next y... 18 September 2023 9:44 PM
Private sector infrastructure investment needed to save SA from a water crisis Investment is essential to refurbish and upgrade existing systems and construct new infrastructure to support the growing populati... 18 September 2023 8:22 PM
Naspers, Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk resigns with immediate effect Naspers and Prosus boards and Bob van Dijk have "mutually agreed" to part ways, after being in the role for a decade. 18 September 2023 7:43 PM
View all Business
Happy 50th Jazzart! CPT's oldest contemporary dance company celebrates milestone The company's '50 Years of Dance Celebratory Festival' takes place at the Artscape from 5 October 2023. 18 September 2023 10:24 AM
Opposites attract? Not really, says a new study A recent study shows that couples are often very similar. 17 September 2023 2:17 PM
Does cancel culture work, is it applied fairly? 'Unfollowed' aims to answer this 'Unfollowed' is an eight-part documentary series that looks at celebrities who have been affected by cancel culture. 17 September 2023 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA wrestler Steyn de Lange chasing an Olympic ticket at the World Champs In 2021 the Steyn de Lange won the Junior World Championships Bronze medal in the at 92kg category. Which made him the second Sou... 18 September 2023 4:26 PM
Cricket lovers! SABC says its working on World Cup broadcast deal SABC says it will keep customers updated on any developments. 18 September 2023 8:37 AM
Fiji beat Australia for first time in 69 years Josua Tuisova scores the crucial try in Fiji's 22-15 victory over Australia in Pool C at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday 18 September 2023 7:38 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ed Sheeran crashes fans wedding, serenading them with an unreleased song Imagine if this happened to you?! A couple getting hitched at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas last week was serenaded by Ed S... 18 September 2023 2:16 PM
Comic Con 2023: The ultimate pop culture and gaming festival in Africa RETURNS The four-day event kicks off on Friday 22 September until Monday 25 September at Nasrec in Johannesburg. 18 September 2023 11:23 AM
Actor and comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse Four women are alleging sexual assaults by Brand between 2006 and 2013. 18 September 2023 10:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
View all World
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Taxpayers may have to send Busisiwe Mkhwebane off with a R10 million handshake

19 September 2023 7:22 AM
by Amy Fraser
Impeachment
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane did not receive a salary last month and all her allowances have been cut, says News24 Journalist Muhammad Hussain.

John Maytham interviews Muhammad Hussain, a News24 Journalist.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been fired from the Office of the Public Protector on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence.

Since her removal, Mkhwebane has demanded an end-of-tenure gratuity given to Public Protectors at the end of their seven-year terms.

Had she not been fired, her seven-year term would have expired in mid-October with a once-off payment close to R10 million.

It remains unclear if Mkhwebane is entitled to any payments.

Hussain says that there is no clarification as to what happens after an impeachment according to the conditions of service.

All Public Protectors are entitled to a gratuity payout, but the current situation is different, given that Mkhwebane is the first to be 'fired'.

What is clear is that she did not receive a salary last month and all allowances have been cut, says Hussain.

FILE: Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 releases supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
FILE: Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 releases supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The law's pretty silent as to what happens to a Public Protector after they're impeached.

Muhammad Hussain, Journalist – News24

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
