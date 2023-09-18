Groote Schuur Hospital needs your help replacing 40 benches for tired patients
Pippa Hudson interviews Kristy Evans, Head of the Groote Schuur Hospital Trust.
Want to honour the memory of a loved one or make life a little easier for those who are battling with health challenges? Groote Schuur Hospital's latest initiative is here to do exactly that.
The hospital is looking to replace 40 benches that are scattered across the property which serve as a resting spot for many patients and visitors making their way across the hospital grounds.
The Trust is calling on businesses to donate toward the cause, with each eco-friendly bench sitting at R20 000 and includes a branded plaque.
If you're unable to donate R20k towards a bench, all donations – big or small – are welcome here.
We have the sickest of the sickest patients.Kristy Evans, Head – Groote Schuur Hospital Trust
Source : By Danie van der Merwe originally posted to Flickr
